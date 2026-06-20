What's The Warranty On The Harbor Freight Backhoe & How Does It Compare To Tractor Supply's?

A functional backhoe is hardly one of those tools that qualifies as a must-have for your average home owner. To that end, some big box home improvement outfits like The Home Depot instead offer the devices on a rental basis to those who need one for a particular project. If, however, you feel like a backhoe is just the thing you need in your own yard care regimen, you can actually purchase one through several consumer retailers these days.

Harbor Freight Tools is selling an 8-horsepower towable backhoe from Central Machinery, one of several notable in-house brands owned by Harbor Freight Tools. The device, sold for $2,999.99, is powered by a 301cc Predator engine and boasts a 660-pound lifting capacity. Apart from that, the backhoe has a 4-foot boom travel, as well as an arm that can extend up to 8 feet, swing 60 degrees in either direction, and dig up to 6 feet deep.

Users have also rated the Central Machinery backhoe at 4.7 stars, signaling it may be worth the $3,000. Making the device more intriguing to potential buyers is the two-year warranty Harbor Freight is backing the product with, which ensures the product will be "free from defects in material and workmanship" for the entirety of that span. That's assuming, of course, that the machine has been properly cared for and has not been misused.