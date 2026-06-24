These Milwaukee Batteries Have Deep Discounts During Walmart's Deals & More Sale
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Cordless tools are pretty convenient, but battery prices can make building up a decent collection difficult, regardless of the manufacturer. Milwaukee is easily one of the best cordless power tool brands on the market today, and it's generally considered to be one of the more reasonably priced premium options, but even its lithium-ion batteries can be a bit on the pricey side if you buy them at full MSRP. That's why it always pays to keep an eye out for sales where these high-priced power packs get marked down.
Right now, Walmart is hosting a wide array of summer sales and deals on everything from toys and crafting supplies to home goods and electronics. There are a fair number of tools that have been marked down as well, but Milwaukee collectors who are looking to expand their battery collection will be pleased to hear that there are a handful of M12 and M18 Redlithium batteries on sale as well. You'll want to be careful when shopping this sale, however, as Walmart also sells some third-party batteries that are marketed as being for Milwaukee tools, but that aren't made by Milwaukee itself. These can save you a bit of money, but using them can void your Milwaukee tool warranty immediately.
Milwaukee M12 deals and sales
The Milwaukee M12 portable productivity system is a collection of lightweight tools that are designed for convenience and portability. While they might not share the raw power output of their M18 counterparts, users have found them to be surprisingly powerful and useful for general-purpose workloads. Unfortunately, there aren't quite as many M12 batteries available as their larger siblings, but there are still a couple of deals worth looking at.
The M12 Redlithium 2.0 Compact Battery Pack is about as basic as it gets. It's already designed to be affordable with a $69.00 MSRP, but right now you can get one for just $25.98 at Walmart. It's good to have one or two of these around the house for small tasks, and this price is pretty hard to beat. There is also a separate deal where you can get this same battery bundled with its charger for $35.00. Alternatively, you could opt for the larger Milwaukee M12 Redlithium High Output XC5.0 Battery Pack. This has more than double the capacity, and its High Out designation, though a slightly lower tier than the Milwaukee Forge batteries, is still considered a high-performance model that can give your tools more power and longevity than a standard battery.
Milwaukee M18 deals and sales
The Milwaukee M18 tools system is the more high-performance, professional-grade line of products. It also tends to be more expensive, which is why it's great that so many of its batteries are currently on sale.
There don't appear to be any true low-capacity batteries on sale, as the smallest M12 options that are discounted at Walmart are a pair of Milwaukee M18 Redlithium XC5.0 Battery Packs. This is a great deal, though, as these usually run $269.00, but you can currently get them for $108.00. One step above that is a set of two Milwaukee M18 High-Output XC6.0 Battery Packs. These are usually $299.00 and have been discounted to $159.00. There is also a deal on a starter kit that bundles these same two batteries with an M18/M12 Dual Charger for $189.00 (down from $357.00).
Moving up to the higher capacity batteries, there are actually four distinct 8Ah sales. You can get a single Milwaukee M18 Redlithium Forge XC8.0 Battery for $139 (usually $229.00), that same battery with a Rapid Charger for $149.00 (usually $279.00), or the same battery with an M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Super Charger for $249.00 (usually $349.00). Alternatively, there is a 2 pack of the Milwaukee 18 Redlithium High Output XC8.0 Batteries that would usually cost $349, for $278.99. Finally, the highest capacity option that Milwaukee makes for the system is the 12Ah model. You can get a Milwaukee M18 Redlithium Forge HD12.0 Battery that typically costs $216.00 for $189.99, or you can get that same model in a kit that includes the M12/M18 Rapid Charger for $199.00, which is marked down from the standard $299.00 price.