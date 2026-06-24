These Milwaukee Batteries Have Deep Discounts During Walmart's Deals & More Sale

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Cordless tools are pretty convenient, but battery prices can make building up a decent collection difficult, regardless of the manufacturer. Milwaukee is easily one of the best cordless power tool brands on the market today, and it's generally considered to be one of the more reasonably priced premium options, but even its lithium-ion batteries can be a bit on the pricey side if you buy them at full MSRP. That's why it always pays to keep an eye out for sales where these high-priced power packs get marked down.

Right now, Walmart is hosting a wide array of summer sales and deals on everything from toys and crafting supplies to home goods and electronics. There are a fair number of tools that have been marked down as well, but Milwaukee collectors who are looking to expand their battery collection will be pleased to hear that there are a handful of M12 and M18 Redlithium batteries on sale as well. You'll want to be careful when shopping this sale, however, as Walmart also sells some third-party batteries that are marketed as being for Milwaukee tools, but that aren't made by Milwaukee itself. These can save you a bit of money, but using them can void your Milwaukee tool warranty immediately.