The 4 Best And 2 Worst Things About OLED TVs

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If you want the highest level of picture quality from a TV, OLED models will almost certainly come up during your search. Sony introduced the technology to the TV market in 2004, and the segment has gone through quite a lot of development in the decades since. In 2026, it's one of the most enticing areas in the media tech industry, with the likes of LG and Samsung constantly pushing the limits.

OLED TVs operate differently from the more conventional LED-lit screen. Instead of using a backlight, OLED models use millions of self-emissive pixels that all operate individually and can switch off completely if necessary. The benefits that this technology brings to almost every element of the picture are incredibly tough to match, but there are a couple of key caveats to know about before investing the large sum of money required for one. Here's a look at the benefits and potential drawbacks you may encounter with an OLED TV.