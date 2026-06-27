12 Of The Most Fun Car Model Nicknames Of All Time

When a new car launches, a great name will stick out of a crowd and live in the collective memory long after the model ceases to exist. A bad name doesn't do a car model any favors. Driving a Mitsubishi Minica Lettuce doesn't sound particularly enticing, even though you've likely never heard of the car before, and depending on your grasp of Spanish, a Mazda LaPuta can be offensive.

The official names don't always end being the ones to boost or harm a car's image with the public, though. Sometimes, car models develop monikers in pop culture, and these nicknames become synonymous with them over time. They can be unique to a particular country — the Mitsubishi Pajero's "Shogun" title in the United Kingdom comes to mind, and the seventh-generation Honda Accord's "End of Discussion" Nigerian alias hasn't gone global. Others are more ubiquitous.

From build characteristics to movie references and sly digs, we've compiled a list of 12 of the most fun nicknames car models have earned. We'll provide a brief backstory where the model name demands, too.