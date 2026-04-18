How The BMW Z3M Got Its 'Clown Shoe' Nickname

In the car enthusiast world, it's pretty common for popular or historically notable vehicles to have nicknames — which at times can become as well known as the car's real model name. These names can be used intentionally by the manufacturer during the car's marketing campaign, or others can spring up unofficially from owner communities or the automotive media.

Some of these nicknames have serious aura, as the kids might say today, helping to increase the car's notoriety. This was the case, for example, for the Widowmaker Porsche 911 Turbo, the Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer, and the Ford Mustang Cobra Terminator. One of most well-known of these unofficial nicknames is Godzilla, which enthusiasts have long dubbed the Nissan Skyline GT-R thanks to its Japanese roots and world-crushing performance.

Sometimes, however, these unofficial nicknames don't have quite the same ring to them. That brings us to the 1999-2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe, which has long been referred to by enthusiasts as the "Clown Shoe." This nickname comes from the vehicle's unusual side profile that looks like — well, a clown's shoe. It's a bit of a silly nickname, and certainly not one that would intimidate its competition. Nevertheless, the Z3 M Coupe's abnormal look is a big part of what has made the car a certified modern classic.