Why Did U.S. Automakers Start Switching To Metric Bolts In The '70s?

Walk through the service bay of any American car dealership in the early 1960s and nearly every wrench hanging on the wall would have been sized in fractions of an inch. By the end of the 1970s, however, mechanics increasingly found themselves reaching for metric tools to service vehicles built throughout America's automotive heartland. This change was not immediate, but it reflected a profound transformation in the American auto industry.

The catalyst for this transformation lies in a combination of globalization, engineering efficiency, and growing international competition. As American manufacturing expanded, the disadvantages of maintaining uniquely American tooling became harder to ignore. Metric offered greater standardization, simplified manufacturing processes, and made it easier to share components between vehicles sold across international markets.

The transition wasn't smooth. Imperial, or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), fasteners continued to be used alongside metric hardware well into the 1980s. Even today there remains some evidence of America's imperial measurements legacy across locally produced automobiles. Regardless, this shift represented a critical step in how America's domestic automotive production aligned with an increasingly interconnected automotive world.