5 Notable Differences Between American And European Cars

Drive a car in the U.S. and you get wide lanes, lots of space, long straight highways, and typically, more car. Drive a car in Europe, and you get narrow city streets, winding mountain roads, and a vehicle built small enough to actually fit them. Two continents, two completely different ideas about what a car should be. Besides just the natural habitat and the size, there are plenty of differences between American and European cars.

The differences are the product of distinct infrastructure, regulations, safety legislation, and driving culture — each shaping manufacturers' decisions over decades. This is also partly why European trucks look so different from what we see in America. These vehicles diverge in ways that go far deeper than badge or price tag. We're talking about, among many things, how the engine oil is formulated, how the suspension is tuned, what mirrors are legally allowed, and whether the gearbox even has an automatic option.

For most buyers, these differences are invisible until they matter — like when you import a European car and reach for the wrong oil, or rent a car in Italy and realize you haven't driven a manual in years. Understanding what separates these two automotive philosophies isn't just trivia. Here are five of the most notable differences between American and European cars.