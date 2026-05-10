Here's Why European Cars Can't Use American Engine Oil

If you plan to import a car from Europe, you'll need to make some adjustments. In the case that you get it from one of the countries that manufactures right-side driving cars, you'll certainly need to adjust your orientation behind the wheel. You will also likely need to change the engine oil you are using, as you shouldn't use U.S. engine oil on European cars.

European cars and their engines differ in the type of oil they need, and different agencies specify which types of oil can be used. While specifications from the American Petroleum Institute (API) are largely shaped by engine health and performance, specifications from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) are more focused on environmental concerns and meeting emissions regulations.

This leads to several key differences between European and American engine oil. In general, European engine oil is designed to protect better under extreme temperatures. European engines are also generally designed to go longer without an oil change than American engines, meaning engine oil has to be formulated in a way that prevents sludge deposits from building up over a longer period.