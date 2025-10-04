Here's Why Car Manufacturers Made The Switch From Lug Nuts To Lug Bolts

For most people, replacing a tire means taking out the nuts holding down the current tire, removing the tire, mounting the new tire, and then re-tightening the lug nuts. These nuts are important for securing the tire to the wheel hub; using the wrong torque and failing to tighten them correctly are common mistakes people make when changing tires. However, an increasing number of cars today do not have these lug nuts; instead, they use lug bolts, which both attach the wheel to the hub and also secure it in place.

Lug nuts seem like an easier, foolproof method, so why the switch? A big part of the answer is geography. German brands like Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques have relied on lug bolts for decades. With their platforms being sold globally, that means Americans often end up with vehicles built to European engineering standards, like the now-discontinued Mercedes-based Chrysler Crossfire. The main advantage with bolts is that it lets automakers skip pressing metal into the hub during the assembly process, thereby reducing the number of parts in the wheel system. It might seem like a small difference, but it adds up for millions of cars.

Apart from shaving off some manufacturing resources, some engineers argue that lug bolts could provide more consistent clamping force by creating a tight connection. The extra stability and wheel balance matter when you're going fast at limitless autobahn speeds. Still, it's a trade-off: since the wheel has to be held in place while the bolts are started, it can be harder for the average driver or mechanic to handle.