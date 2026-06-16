4 Common Problems Drivers Have With Ram 2500 Diesel Trucks

Ram's three-quarter-ton diesel sits on a short list of trucks that can tow like locomotives and rack up odometer numbers some half-tons never get close to. A big part of that reputation comes from the 6.7-liter Cummins itself. Unlike the V8 diesels used by Ford and GM, Ram's heavy-duty diesel is an inline-six — long, iron-blocked, low-revving, and built around pulling huge loads.

But the Cummins name can also hide the bigger truth about modern diesel ownership. A Ram 2500 diesel today is not just an old-school engine and a strong frame anymore; t is a fuel system, turbocharger, transmission, emissions system, and valvetrain all working under huge heat, pressure, and load. When one of those pieces fails, the truck's tough image can unravel fast.

A handful of those components surface again and again in broken-down travel stories — parts that fail early on certain model years, systems that punish short-trip driving, and hardware that works brilliantly right up to the moment it doesn't. For the most part, Ram has issued software flashes, extended warranties, and even full recalls when a problem turned out to be more than isolated bad luck. Still, the cost of learning about them the hard way can feel brutal when the bill runs four or five figures — or when your tow rig is stranded in the middle of nowhere. So, if you're looking at a used Ram 2500 diesel or wondering about making the switch from gasoline, these are the most common problems worth knowing before the Cummins badge makes the whole truck look more reliable than it really is.