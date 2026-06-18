10 New Pieces Of Automotive Tech On Amazon Worth Checking Out In 2026

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Automobiles have come a long way since the days of the Benz Patent Motorwagen, and so has the tech that powers them. Through the years, automakers have dedicated themselves to creating safer designs and comfort features that make driving a pleasure. But manufacturers can only do so much. When you still don't have everything you want in a driving experience, it's time to turn to aftermarket products.

A quick glance at Amazon's automotive section gives you inspiration you didn't know you were looking for. You can buy just about anything these days to upgrade your car, inside and out. From lighting and cameras to conveniences like extra cooling and in-car refrigeration, you might be surprised at the things you can add to your vehicle. We explored what's new in the Amazon automotive category and found quite a few worth checking out. Here are the 10 that stood out the most based on usefulness and uniqueness.