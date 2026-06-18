10 New Pieces Of Automotive Tech On Amazon Worth Checking Out In 2026
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Automobiles have come a long way since the days of the Benz Patent Motorwagen, and so has the tech that powers them. Through the years, automakers have dedicated themselves to creating safer designs and comfort features that make driving a pleasure. But manufacturers can only do so much. When you still don't have everything you want in a driving experience, it's time to turn to aftermarket products.
A quick glance at Amazon's automotive section gives you inspiration you didn't know you were looking for. You can buy just about anything these days to upgrade your car, inside and out. From lighting and cameras to conveniences like extra cooling and in-car refrigeration, you might be surprised at the things you can add to your vehicle. We explored what's new in the Amazon automotive category and found quite a few worth checking out. Here are the 10 that stood out the most based on usefulness and uniqueness.
Vantrue New N4S 3 Channel Dash Cam
Believe it or not, dash cams are good for more than just making social media videos. For starters, footage can be valuable if you're ever in an accident. They may also help deter theft, and some can even document what's happening in front of your car when you're parked. Vantrue's new N4S 3-channel dash cam is one example. Despite being in Amazon's New in Automotive category, it's already earned a 4.4-star rating from more than 240 reviews.
The Vantrue N4S camera offers 360-degree views and works under dark or low-light conditions and in high-heat situations. It records in HD to enhance small details like license plate numbers. It uses a magnetic GPS mounting system that doesn't require wires or tools, so anyone can use it in any vehicle. There's also a parking mode that will record events when it detects motion. To get your footage, you can download clips through the app via the camera's built-in Wi-Fi or retrieve them from a microSD card. The Vantrue New N4S 3-channel camera is available on Amazon for $279.99.
Saker Car Vacuum Portable Cordless 20000Pa Suction Power 4 in 1
There's no shortage of portable vacuum cleaners for the car on the market. But the Saker portable car vacuum is a little different. Most car vacuums excel at one job: vacuuming. And even then, they're limited in where they can clean based on their size and attachments. The Saker car vacuum solves that issue with a variety of attachments suited for even the tiniest nooks and crannies of a vehicle. Precision tips can fit into small cracks and crevices, while a wide head can clean larger areas like seats and floorboards with fewer passes.
Along with its vacuuming capabilities, it can also function as an inflator, a vacuum sealer, and a blower. And unlike most other car vacuum cleaners, this one includes an LED screen that shows you things like wind power and battery levels. Its handheld design makes it small enough to store in a glove compartment or under the seat. It also uses a common USB-C connection, so you can charge the vacuum in your car, with a power bank or laptop, or using a separate power adapter. You can get the Saker 4-in-1 car vacuum on Amazon for $69.99.
NeaLia Wireless Magnetic Trailer Lights
If you choose to pull a trailer, that trailer needs lights. Aside from being the law, it's common courtesy to your fellow drivers. And while most trailers come with built-in tail lights, those aren't always enough. Whether your current tail lights are too dim or need to be replaced and you just don't like dealing with wiring, these wireless magnetic stick-on trailer lights could be a possible solution.
NeaLia wireless magnetic trailer lights are exactly what they sound like: wireless lights that attach to a trailer or tailgate via magnets. Instead of hassling with a wiring harness, the lights use an external antenna and transmitter to activate the lights when you turn on the car, signal, or brake. Inside, the LED lights are bright enough to see under different lighting conditions. Since there's no permanent installation required, you can switch the same set of lights between vehicles in seconds. One potential downside is that the lights have to be charged occasionally. Even with a 24-hour battery life, it might be good to get into the habit of recharging the lights after each use. You can get a set of two magnetic trailer lights on Amazon for $49.99.
Xool 3-Speed Car Fan for Backseat, Dual Head
Most new cars these days come with vents in the backseat so passengers can feel a cool blast of air as soon as you turn on the car. But this comfort feature still isn't standard, and many older models don't have backseat vents. One solution is to add a car cooling option, like a fan, and this 3-speed car fan from Xool looks pretty cool (no pun intended).
The car fan is made for backseat passengers. It attaches to the front seat headrest without being obtrusive. This one includes not one but two fan heads that can move independently of each other. You can point one at yourself and one at the person next to you, or keep both fans centered on you for extra cooling. Both fan heads are attached to a swivel-type arm that can move and fold to increase the fan's cooling range. The fans can operate on one of three cooling settings and use a battery that you can recharge via your car or a portable power bank. You can get this car fan on Amazon for $19.99.
Manastin 12 Volt Car Refrigerator
Car fridges have grown in popularity over the years, and for good reason. They solve many of the downsides of traditional coolers and cost roughly the same. For starters, car refrigerators don't require ice to keep your goods cold. No ice also means no mess. And some car fridges can even keep frozen items frozen for hours.
This car fridge from Manastin gives you two sizes to choose from: 37 quarts or 58 quarts. It looks about the same as a regular cooler in terms of style and size. The main difference is that it can reach temperatures of -4 degrees Fahrenheit and keep a consistent temperature for hours. If you're grocery shopping in another town, you can fill the car fridge with meats or frozen goods and trust they'll be just as fresh as the moment you bought them. This option also includes a dual-zone design so you can house different items at different temperatures. Use the app to control the temperature from your seat and check on battery level and cooling status. And since it's made specifically for the car, you can power it via your car's battery to ensure no gaps in cooling. The smaller version of the Manastin car refrigerator sells for $199.99 on Amazon, while the larger size is available for $234.99.
Rigstne Electric Cooler Bag
For some, a whole car fridge might be overkill, especially if you're only carrying one-off items. Also, car fridges only cool or freeze, which doesn't account for the other side of the food transportation spectrum. That's why this electric cooler bag caught our attention. It warms and cools, plus it's compact enough to fit in any backseat or trunk.
About the size of a small duffel bag, the electric cooler bag can reach temperatures as low as 46 degrees Fahrenheit or up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The bag itself weighs just 3.5 pounds, much lighter than a traditional cooler, yet it's big enough to hold up to 20 canned drinks at a time. Similar to car fridges, you can power the electric cooler bag on the go via your car's power outlet. It can serve as your heated lunch box on the go or as a mini cooler that doesn't need ice. While it doesn't have many reviews yet, some customers have mentioned it works well enough to keep drinks cool and doesn't take up much space.
TruCozie Mattress Vacuum Cleaner with 275nm UV-C Light
Yes, the name says "mattress vacuum cleaner," and the majority of people don't keep mattresses in their cars. However, this versatile vacuum cleaner easily works on car seat upholstery. A handheld design makes it easy to sweep the device over the surface of your seats.
It goes beyond just sucking up dust and debris. A HEPA filter helps to trap allergens and small particles that many other car vacuums would leave behind. It includes built-in UV lighting, heat, and ultrasonic features to break down particles and pull them away. There's also built-in aromatherapy to leave behind a fresh, clean scent, and anion technology to neutralize odors and reduce floating particles in the air. It's made for mattresses but adapts well to the car. For many, cleaning the car means focusing on how it looks, and sanitization is usually forgotten. This handy vacuum can do both, and it's available on Amazon for $99.99.
AeternaSol 200W Car Power Inverter 12V to 110V
Every car has some sort of power outlet so you can charge your devices or power electronics on the go. Most cars still have that "cigarette lighter" outlet style, which you might have thought was obsolete. More modern vehicles include USB-C outlets, which are ideal for charging cell phones and other electronics. Very few have a standard power outlet like what you'd find in your home. The AeternaSol 200W car power inverter can change that.
This power inverter is made to work with your car's battery. It plugs into the cigarette-style outlet and gives you access to multiple outlet styles: two AC outlets, two fast-charging USB-C outlets, and two USB-A outlets. Ultimately, you can charge up to six different devices with this single power inverter. It also comes with an extra-long cable so you can share the charging ports with passengers in the backseat. Overall, the device is smaller than your smartphone and gives you more freedom than a standard automobile charging port. It's available on Amazon for $21.99.
Thumok Magnetic RV Solar Lights Outdoor
Anytime you go camping, good lighting is a must. The problem is that most camping light options are made for one purpose or one use at a time (think flashlights, lanterns, headlamps, etc.). These magnetic RV solar lights change that. Use them in a pair to light up a large portion of your campsite, hands-free. They're motion-sensing and will automatically turn on when you're moving about the campsite, so you'll always have lighting when you need it.
These magnetic solar lights are made for RVs, but given their design, you have more ways to use them. Their magnetic construction means all you have to do is stick them on your rig. There's no hardwiring or permanent installation, so you can swap them between vehicles or other uses as you need. They run on solar power, so there's no need to worry about recharging them when you're on the go. You can get a set of two magnetic RV solar lights on Amazon for $24.99. They're also available as a single light or in a pack of four.
Yakry Mini Car Air Ionizer
Your options for car air fresheners aren't limited to DIY car fragrances or what you can hang on a rearview mirror, nor do you have to settle for artificial fragrances to make your car smell fresh. This mini car air ionizer offers a fragrance-free solution, which could be ideal for anyone with allergies or sensitivities to scents. Like some car air fresheners, this ionizer clips onto an air-conditioning vent. The difference is that it still allows air to flow through the vent instead of blocking it altogether.
While in use, the ionizer releases positive and negative ions to capture and reduce smells in your vehicle, like smoke, pet odors, and stale air. Instead of masking odors, which is the case for most sprays and air fresheners, this one neutralizes odors without using any type of fragrance. It's also filterless, so once those smells are gone, they're gone for good instead of being trapped in a filter you might not remember to change. You can get this mini air ionizer for the car on Amazon for $31.99.
How we chose these new pieces of automotive tech on Amazon
We had a few requirements for automotive tech to make it on the list. For starters, we only considered products that are readily available on Amazon. We only looked at products being sold by first-party brands, not third-party sellers. Next, each item had to be listed in the New Releases section in the Automotive category. We also only considered items that had some sort of electronic component. Since these items are newly released, many of them lacked substantial reviews and feedback; that's normal at this stage. Reviews were helpful, but they were not a hard requirement. This round-up is simply a list of observations we're keeping an eye on, not necessarily a list of recommendations. Use your best judgment when considering these products for your own ride setup.
Also worth noting: Pricing and availability are accurate at the time of this writing. These factors are subject to change at any time.