5 Ways To Keep Your Car Cool That's Not Just Using A Windshield Sunshade

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With summer approaching, you're probably dusting off your camping gear or making plans with your favorite people to go to the beach. Either way, you're going to have to tackle one very important issue: keeping your vehicle at a reasonable temperature. Apart from keeping everyone comfortable, this can prevent a whole host of issues that can affect your car's performance, appearance, and even safety. Not to mention, there are definitely some items that you should avoid leaving in hot cars, like aerosol cans and sensitive electronics, since they can be serious fire hazards. And while most people just get a sunshade and call it a day, there are still things you can do to make sure the temperature doesn't get unreasonably hot inside your vehicle.

There are plenty of reasons why your car may be running hotter than normal, whether it's an overheating engine, cooling fan failures, or low coolant. However, one of the most common ones is simply just leaving it out in the heat for too long. So, if you've concluded that your car is hot for normal reasons, you can systematically address it in two ways: reducing direct heat exposure and improving ventilation. Aside from using a science-based trick that involves opening windows and using a door like a fan, there are some simple things you can do to prevent the heat from building up, like keeping your car clutter-free, parking more strategically, and investing in the right upgrades.