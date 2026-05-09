5 Ways To Keep Your Car Cool That's Not Just Using A Windshield Sunshade
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With summer approaching, you're probably dusting off your camping gear or making plans with your favorite people to go to the beach. Either way, you're going to have to tackle one very important issue: keeping your vehicle at a reasonable temperature. Apart from keeping everyone comfortable, this can prevent a whole host of issues that can affect your car's performance, appearance, and even safety. Not to mention, there are definitely some items that you should avoid leaving in hot cars, like aerosol cans and sensitive electronics, since they can be serious fire hazards. And while most people just get a sunshade and call it a day, there are still things you can do to make sure the temperature doesn't get unreasonably hot inside your vehicle.
There are plenty of reasons why your car may be running hotter than normal, whether it's an overheating engine, cooling fan failures, or low coolant. However, one of the most common ones is simply just leaving it out in the heat for too long. So, if you've concluded that your car is hot for normal reasons, you can systematically address it in two ways: reducing direct heat exposure and improving ventilation. Aside from using a science-based trick that involves opening windows and using a door like a fan, there are some simple things you can do to prevent the heat from building up, like keeping your car clutter-free, parking more strategically, and investing in the right upgrades.
Mini-fans
One of the easiest ways to cool down your vehicle is by investing in mini-fans that can help circulate the air inside it. A fan can help reduce the strain on your air conditioning, which can even improve your overall fuel economy.
With the right fan, you can cool the car before, during, and after your rides. An Amazon's Choice pick, the Koonie Clip-on Fan is a step up from other rechargeable fans because of its large battery capacity. With prices starting at $39.99, it's designed to last up to 24 hours on a full charge, so it's great for those summer road trips. Plus, its 8-inch blade can definitely move a lot more air than smaller alternatives. With a 3-inch clamp, you can even use it in places outside your car. As of April 2026, it has a 4.6-star rating from more than 16,900 Amazon users.
If you tend to have passengers on board, there are the Hayousui USB Car Cooling Fans. With a 360-degree adjustable base plus a fan that can turn 90 degrees, you can either focus the cooling on the backseat or circulate the air between passengers in the front and back. It clips onto the front-seat headrest and is USB-powered, so you don't have to worry about losing charge. You can hook up the 70.86-inch cord to your car's USB plug, adapter, power bank, or laptop. With prices starting at $21.99, over 960 users have given it an average 4.3-star rating.
Change up your seat covers
Switching seat covers is a good solution for localized cooling, especially if you tend to feel warmer than other people around you. You can make your seat covers work for you in three ways: improved airflow, reflective colors, and cooling technology.
If you want to improve airflow, one option is a natural wood beaded seat cover made of natural materials. But if you don't want to deal with dents on your seat, there are also seat covers made of breathable air mesh that come with non-slip air cushions. Alternatively, if you're in the market to replace your seat covers anyway, a light-colored seat cover won't absorb as much heat as darker ones, making it a good choice for the hotter months (or if you live in warmer climates).
For something with a little bit more control, there are even seat covers with built-in fans and adjustable cooling capabilities, like the Zonetech Cooling Car Seat Cushion. Retailing for $40.98 for a single unit or around $72 for a pair, it has generated an average rating of 4 stars from 770 people, with about 55% giving it a perfect 5-star rating. Plugged into the 12V cigarette port, you can choose between low, medium, or high cooling. But take note, there has been some negative feedback regarding the design for people who tend to wear dresses or are on the heavier side.
Get insulated steering wheel wraps and covers
If you're driving, your skin will come in contact with the steering wheel. So, when choosing a steering wheel cover, you'll want to avoid dark colors and solid surfaces that trap heat. Typically, fabric-based steering wheel covers will hold less heat than solid leather, rubber, plastic, or vinyl. For this, you can opt for things like microfiber or linen. Alternatively, you can get suede, which can also offer some heat resistance but may be a little more challenging to clean than covers that you can throw into the washing machine. If you prefer elegant leather interiors, perforated leather (or those with holes) can help you keep the fancy look while maintaining a good amount of ventilation.
If you're not willing to compromise on the feel of your non-insulated steering wheel, another option can be covering the steering wheel with something that you can take off easily. These days, you can get an item like the MiOYOOW steering wheel sun shade cover, which more than 400 Amazon users have rated 4.4 stars, for less than $17. While most people did think it generally did what it promised, a few did wish it had something to hold it in place and additional coverage. Lastly, you can also turn your steering wheel in a way that keeps the top part away from direct sunlight. By doing so, you won't have to worry about burning your fingers when you grab the steering wheel.
Dashboard covers
Instead of your typical sunshade, dashboard covers make for a convenient solution that you don't have to take on and off every time you get in the car. Dashboard covers fulfill multiple functions, including keeping dust at bay and minimizing UV damage. They can also reduce glare, which can lower the risk of accidents on the road. By using one, you can lower the heat, save time on cleaning, spend less on costly repairs, and be safer during your summer road trips.
Although you can get universal-fit designs, it's typically better to choose one made for your vehicle's specific model and model year. The design of these covers takes vents, sensors, airbags, and other important fit factors into account. You'll also want to consider space for any accessories that you may have added, such as infotainment displays or mounted phone holders.
It's also a good idea to think about the type of material and whether it matches your car's interior. Some common materials used for dash covers include suede, polyester, and carbon fiber. Like seat covers, the color of a dash cover can affect the benefits you get from it. While light colors can reflect light, these may not be the best if you want to get rid of glare.
Keep your windows and sunroof open
While you can invest in gadgets or items that are designed to cool down your vehicle, a free way to make sure it doesn't get too hot is actually just keeping the air flowing. To do this, you can opt to either leave your windows or sunroof open while driving or parked in a secure area. Since running the air conditioner can increase your fuel usage, one way to use less gas is by rolling down your windows when driving at low speeds. Just keep in mind that this can cause other issues, like drag.
When your car is parked, leaving your windows open can make it easier for thieves to get into your car, so you'll only want to do this in a secure area. For some added peace of mind, you can install window visors, which can shield your slightly opened window from view. Depending on the make and model of your car, you can snag these for around $30. Apart from the ventilation benefits, they can also come in handy when it rains, snows, or gets foggy. Alternatively, keeping your sunroof slightly open when parked can also help keep hot air from building up. Keeping your sunroof slightly cracked while driving can also help push hot air out of your car and improve circulation, even when the air conditioner is off.