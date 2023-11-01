How To Make Your Own Car Air Freshener: A DIY Guide

If you're not looking to get too fancy with your homemade air freshener, then you can make a quick one with just some wooden clothespins and a bottle of your favorite essential oils, plus a sealable sandwich baggie to hold everything. You can even make them in bulk to have a few around or pass them out to your friends.

Place a clothespin on a flat working surface. Put five small drops of essential oil onto the clothespin, mostly near the closing side. Place the clothespin into the sealable sandwich baggie and close it to seal in the scent. Repeat for as many clothespins as you want that will fit in the same baggie.

To use these freshened clothespins, just take one out of the baggie and clip it onto one of the AC vents on your car's dashboard. Whenever you turn on the AC or heating, the circulated air will pick up the scent of the essential oil from the clothespin and circulate it throughout the car. Whenever the smell fades, place a few more drops of essential oil onto the same clothespin, and you can use it again. It's cheap and economical!

One warning: essential oils can be a bit overpowering, so make sure you only use five small drops when preparing the clothespins. If you completely soak the clothespin in oil, the smell will swiftly go from pleasant to gag-inducing, so less is more.