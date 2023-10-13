The Hidden Dangers Of That New Car Smell Everyone Knows

When you purchase a new car from your local dealership, the very first thing you'll probably notice is that distinctive smell wafting from the interior when you plop down in the driver's seat. That's the distinctive "new-car smell," a mysterious scent profile emanating from new vehicles for decades. It's difficult to nail down what it actually smells like, but it's like a metallic, perfumy scent. However you'd describe it, many drivers find it rather pleasant, even employing sprays or air fresheners to bring it back once it fades.

While that new car smell is a nifty little sensory bonus that comes with your new vehicle, though, there are a few things about that distinctive odor that you should be aware of. After all, in any other situation, getting a massive nostril full of a mysterious odor would be a mildly disconcerting experience. Just because we have a name for the new car smell doesn't tell us what the smell is and, more importantly, what it's doing.