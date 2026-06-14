5 Disadvantages Of QLED TVs That You Should Know Before You Buy

While a lot of people judge a TV by how bright it can get, it's also important to measure how dark it can get. The contrast ratio of a TV is a measure of the difference between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks a screen can display simultaneously, and it's an area QLED technology faces its most significant hurdle, compared to something like OLED. Because a QLED panel relies on a powerful backlight system forcing light through a grid of liquid crystals, it can never completely shut off the light on a pixel-by-pixel basis. So, even when a scene calls for pitch-black darkness, some amount of light will bleed through the liquid crystal shutters.

As a result, what should be a deep, black night sky can look more like a hazy, dark-gray fog. If you enjoy watching atmospheric movies, horror films, or dramas in dimly lit or dark rooms, this limitation may impact your viewing experience.

While high-end QLED models try to fix the issue with local dimming zones, which turn down the backlight in dark areas of the screen, that's more of a workaround. A standard 4K display has millions of pixels, and even the most expensive QLED TVs only have a few hundred or a few thousand dimming zones to manage them. That means a single dimming zone has to control the light for thousands of pixels (or more) at the same time, and the contrast ratio is going to take a hit.