How Long You Can Expect Your New QLED TV To Last

If you're getting ready to purchase a new TV, you may feel overwhelmed by the amount of choice you have at Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers. LED, OLED, QLED — the acronyms fly fast and furious and often refer to the type of screen the TV has. QLED stands for quantum dot light-emitting diode. These types of TVs have a layer of quantum dots that make the screen brighter and the colors more vibrant and accurate. But what does that added tech mean for the lifespan of your TV?

Best Buy recommends QLED TVs for rooms that get a lot of light, such as your living room. These types of televisions are available in many brands, sizes, and price points, including budget brands like Hisense and higher-end brands such as Samsung and LG. Most brands offer a one-year warranty, but consumers obviously expect to get more years of life from their TV, even if they purchase a bargain brand.

According to a January 2024 Nielsen's insight report, 10,000 hours of TV use equals approximately six years for a typical American household (meaning we watch about 1,600 hours of TV every year!). CEDIA, the Association for Smart Home Professionals, reports that the average life span of a new TV is between seven to 10 years, depending on what type you select. A multi-year study by RTINGS makes that choice clear, finding that QLED is the clear winner over LEDs when it comes to longevity, with failure typically expected after more than 10,000 hours of use.