What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Best Buy

A new television is a purchase that you may enjoy for a long time. Many buyers keep a TV for up to 10 years — only a few years less than the average American keeps a car. Even if you don't plan to purchase a high-end TV, there are a lot of factors to take into account. An electronics store like Best Buy is a great place to explore your options, especially if you want to see and compare many different sizes and models, or just check out some of the best TVs currently available.

The number of televisions available in the store will vary by location, but because Best Buy is an electronics store, it will have more on the floor than other stores like Target or Costco. At the time of writing, some stores have more than 350 TVs available for same-day pickup. If you see a brand that you like in-store but the size you want isn't available, you may be able to order it online. Best Buy also offers knowledgeable employees on the floor that can help guide you to a specific brand or TV based on your needs.

Best Buy's website allows you to sort TVs by size and by type, with more categories than many other retailers, including premium TVs, outdoor TVs, and 8K ultra HD TVs. But a good-sized inventory and an expert staff aren't the only perks to buying at Best Buy. Read on to learn about its delivery and installation options, return policy, protection plans, and more.