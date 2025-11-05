What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Best Buy
A new television is a purchase that you may enjoy for a long time. Many buyers keep a TV for up to 10 years — only a few years less than the average American keeps a car. Even if you don't plan to purchase a high-end TV, there are a lot of factors to take into account. An electronics store like Best Buy is a great place to explore your options, especially if you want to see and compare many different sizes and models, or just check out some of the best TVs currently available.
The number of televisions available in the store will vary by location, but because Best Buy is an electronics store, it will have more on the floor than other stores like Target or Costco. At the time of writing, some stores have more than 350 TVs available for same-day pickup. If you see a brand that you like in-store but the size you want isn't available, you may be able to order it online. Best Buy also offers knowledgeable employees on the floor that can help guide you to a specific brand or TV based on your needs.
Best Buy's website allows you to sort TVs by size and by type, with more categories than many other retailers, including premium TVs, outdoor TVs, and 8K ultra HD TVs. But a good-sized inventory and an expert staff aren't the only perks to buying at Best Buy. Read on to learn about its delivery and installation options, return policy, protection plans, and more.
More than TVs
Once you've made your selection — 4K or 8K, LED or OLED, Samsung or Sony, the choices seem endless — you'll still have a few other decisions to make. Best Buy offers delivery and installation services, including mounting with the wires exposed or mounting with the wires concealed. Prices start at $119.99 for basic setup and $179.99 for mounting. Buyers also have the option of adding Geek Squad protection to any TV that is 42 inches or larger. If a TV requires a repair, this protection will cover 100% of parts and labor costs. The cost depends on the TV. A two-year plan for a $1,299.99 purchase costs $159.99, and buyers can easily make a claim online.
If you don't plan to pay outright for your new TV, Best Buy has financing options through its Best Buy credit card and Zip. The retailer also offers free shipping on all orders over $35, and you have 15 days to return most items, including TVs, with proof of purchase. If you're a paid member of My Best Buy, the store's membership plan, you'll have a return window of 60 days, along with access to exclusive sales and events.
If you're looking for a great deal, Best Buy has a Deal of the Day section on its website that often includes TVs, along with a Top Deals section that may be able to save you more than a few dollars. Finally, remember that timing matters – the best deals are often found during the holiday season and the period leading up to the Super Bowl.