5 Amazon Tech Finds That Can Upgrade Your Deck
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Few pleasures in life measure up to the sheer bliss of a beautiful summer evening spent on the deck. It's a simple joy, time spent away from the screen and all the technology that seems to bombard us at every turn in everyday life.
But wait! This is SlashGear, and we love technology. Not that we're saying that it isn't a pleasure to spend an evening on the deck — of course it is. But there are absolutely no rules suggesting that adding a little technology to the mix isn't allowed. Indeed, some technology can help you to get the most from your deck.
From smokeless fire pits to atmospheric lighting that also zaps mosquitoes, there are plenty of tech items to help you enjoy your deck this summer. The products we've chosen can keep you entertained, illuminated, mosquito-free (ish), and relaxed.
So, without further ado, let's look at five finds that can upgrade your deck (and your summer).
The Kasa dual-socket outdoor smart plug
Installing an outdoor smart plug is like adding the smart equivalent of a Swiss Army knife to your deck. Outdoor smart plugs can effectively turn any "dumb" electrical device into an intelligent one. In terms of deck use, this functionality means they can be used to control lighting, fans, bug zappers, heaters, and whatever else you use to get the most out of your deck time. It may also help reduce energy bills by making sure electrical appliances are only running when you're using your deck.
At the time of writing, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug is available on Amazon for $23.49, reduced from its usual $24.99 price tag. Kasa is also one of the top-rated smart plug brands that is easy to set up. With an IP64 weather resistance rating, it's perfectly suited for deck use even when the weather isn't behaving. It can be used on its own, or paired with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT — there's also a separate version available for Apple HomeKit users.
The plug connects to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network at distances of up to 300 feet, and both outlets can be programmed and controlled independently. If you have a Google Home device or an Alexa device, the plug can be paired with them to add voice control to your devices. Another clever feature of the device is its sunrise/sunset offset, which allows you to configure your deck lighting to turn on and off as needed, regardless of the time of year. This might be a simple gadget and one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, but it can still make your deck noticeably smarter.
Solar bug zapper with programmable lighting
When you're sitting on a winter's night dreaming of warmer days, it's easy to forget one thing that can quickly temper the enjoyment of an evening on the deck — mosquitoes (other insects are also available to bother you, too). However, at the same time, there's something immensely satisfying about hearing the crackle every time a mosquito comes up against an insect zapper — on the downside, they aren't always the most aesthetically pleasing device for your deck.
That's why we had to include the Zechuan solar bug zapper with flame and projection mode in the list. It might not be quite as innovative as one engineer's DIY AI laser mosquito zapper, but it can help keep the pests at bay, nevertheless. This device doesn't just zap mosquitoes; it also adds programmable atmospheric lighting to your deck. The unit is battery-powered and can be charged either through the integrated solar panel or through USB-C. According to the manufacturer, the IPX5-rated device will operate for 12 hours continuously from a single charge.
As far as dispatching mosquitoes goes, the zapping mechanism has a full 360-degree attractant light that's effective in areas of up to an acre. At the business end of the device, it uses a 4,200V high-voltage grid to dispatch the mosquitoes. The lighting function has 10 programmable effects, and the light can be used in three modes: bug zapper, flame, and projection. It also features an automatic on/off function that activates the light at night and turns it off during the day.
Solo smokeless fire pit
There is a timeless pleasure about sitting beside a fire, just staring into the flames. For our ancestors, this was their screen time. For us, it's time away from the screen, it's time to let your mind wander as you watch the flames dance — bliss. And then you get an eyeful of smoke, and the moment's gone. If that sounds familiar, then let us introduce you to the Solo Stove Smokeless Fire Pit. This is one of the best smokeless fire pits, according to users.
Despite its size (19.49-inch diameter by 17.53 inches high), the fire pit weighs in at a mere 20 pounds, so it's portable enough that it isn't restricted to your deck only. The device works its "smokeless magic" through a clever double-walled design that forces warmed air over the flames. This air acts as a second ignition source, essentially burning off the particles that would otherwise manifest themselves as smoke.
At the time of writing, the Solo Stove bonfire with stand was available on Amazon for $254.99, which is 15% off the usual price of $299.99. However, there is plenty of quality on show for your money. The device is manufactured from 304 stainless steel coated with a high-heat ceramic. This quality means it should last for years, and Solo Stove backs this up with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. Finally, if you like the sound of a bonfire but space is a factor, then the Solo Stove smokeless tabletop fire pit could be worth considering. With a diameter of seven inches, it can be used on a deck of any size.
Sonos Move 2 smart speaker
It's all falling into place; the fire's lit, the mosquitoes are quietly zapping themselves, the lighting's atmospheric, and a fan is helping to keep you cool thanks to your smart plug. But one thing that's still missing is a little music.
For this, the Sonos Move 2 features Trueplay tuning that can optimize the audio for your deck — or any other surroundings. The speaker is a substantial update from the original Sonos Move. Among the upgrades is the addition of a second tweeter and the doubling of its battery life to a full 24 hours on a single charge. Although it's a bit on the pricey side (at the time of writing, it's on sale for $399, but it normally retails for $499), if music is important to you, then this is certainly a Bluetooth speaker worth buying.
Aside from the audio, the Sonos also has some other features that could make it the right speaker for your deck. Alexa is integrated into the speaker, as is the Sonos Voice Control. So, you don't need to stray too far from the fire pit if the music doesn't suit the mood. There is also support for Apple AirPlay 2. Additionally, should the rain dare spoil your party, the Sonos Move 2 will at least carry on playing thanks to its IP56 ingress rating. For Sonos fans, this isn't the only option for your deck — the Sonos Play could be worth buying.
TCL A1 GTV projector
We did mention the simple pleasure that comes from sitting around a fire just staring into the flames. But let's face it, flames can get a bit "samey," and then, there could just be that big game on the TV. And, while outdoor TVs are great, they are quite expensive bits of technology to leave exposed to the elements and can make tempting targets for thieves and vandals.
The TCL A1 GTV projector can bring your viewing pleasure outdoors and onto your deck — then, when you're finished, simply take it back indoors with you. At the time of writing, the TCL projector was available for $295.99 on Amazon. Included in the kit is the projector and carrying case. The device features native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content, and has a brightness rating of 360 lumens. It also features built-in Dolby Audio courtesy of two 8W speakers. Alternatively, it can connect to external speakers through Bluetooth. The projector works on screen sizes from 45 to 120 inches, or a white external wall works too.
From a software viewpoint, the projector is based on Google TV with licensed Netflix. It can also run apps like YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+, among others. It features a wide range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Chromecast, and mirroring. For ease of use, the system has an auto setup sequence that gets the unit focused, leveled, and keystone corrected in a few seconds. If you like being outdoors on your deck, but wish there was just a little more entertainment, the TCL A1 GTV projector could be the tech upgrade your deck deserves.