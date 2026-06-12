5 Amazon Tech Finds That Can Upgrade Your Deck

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Few pleasures in life measure up to the sheer bliss of a beautiful summer evening spent on the deck. It's a simple joy, time spent away from the screen and all the technology that seems to bombard us at every turn in everyday life.

But wait! This is SlashGear, and we love technology. Not that we're saying that it isn't a pleasure to spend an evening on the deck — of course it is. But there are absolutely no rules suggesting that adding a little technology to the mix isn't allowed. Indeed, some technology can help you to get the most from your deck.

From smokeless fire pits to atmospheric lighting that also zaps mosquitoes, there are plenty of tech items to help you enjoy your deck this summer. The products we've chosen can keep you entertained, illuminated, mosquito-free (ish), and relaxed.

So, without further ado, let's look at five finds that can upgrade your deck (and your summer).