DIY AI Laser System Wipes Out Every Mosquito In Engineer's Home

You've tried insect spray. You've tried UV light traps. You've tried electric swatters. But have you tried using AI to kill mosquitoes in your home? One computer vision and robotics specialist, Steven Cheng, created the "ultimate mosquito killer" that uses an AI program to detect and attack the pests.

It took four months for the mosquito killer to get up and running. First, Cheng trained the AI model to detect and lock on to mosquitoes using a DSLR camera with a high-magnification zoom lens. Once he collected a large dataset, he trained the model to detect mosquitoes using deep learning. Basically, the camera would identify the mosquito, the model would confirm its identity, and the hardware would aim and fire.

Spent 4 months building the ultimate mosquito killer: an artillery cannon guided by computer vision + deep learning. Trained a custom model to detect and lock onto mosquitoes using a DSLR + zoom lens setup. The dataset collection phase was brutal — the mosquitoes definitely... pic.twitter.com/jqfgz0eq9l — Steven Cheng (@stevencheng) May 28, 2026

To eliminate the insects, the system was equipped with a laser cannon, "instantly roasting" the mosquitoes. To keep humans safe, the system would cut power to the laser if any humans or flammable materials were in the second wide-angle camera's line of sight while it was chasing mosquitoes. After a single night, Cheng noted on X: "I successfully eliminated all the mosquitoes found in my residence."