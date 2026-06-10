5 Common Mistakes People Make While Off-Roading

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Whether you're interested in or have already acquired one of the best off-road vehicles with the intention of taking it off-road, or you find yourself at the end of the pavement in whatever vehicle you have, there are some common mistakes you'll want to avoid before embarking on your off-road adventure. Having spent years as a member of a local off-roading club, I've witnessed and made several mistakes with consequences ranging from vehicle rollovers to lighthearted ridicule that persisted until the next person in the group messed up.

In the broadest sense, most mistakes made while off-roading are rooted in the details. Most of us get into our vehicles every day, start them up without so much as a pre-trip walkaround to make sure none of the tires are flat, and drive like we're late to a NASCAR driver interview without a second thought.

It's easy, for beginners and experienced off-roaders alike, to carry that same comfort level to our off-road rigs. For the best results, it's a good idea to take a hard look at your goals and abilities for off-roading from the beginning.