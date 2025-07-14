What Is An Off-Road Hi-Lift Jack & How Do You Use One?

Sure, the hydraulic bottle jack is one of the most common tools in most garages. But when it comes to the more demanding worlds of off-roading and farming, it's the Hi-Lift Jack that's the undisputed tool of choice, thanks to its rugged durability and unmatched versatility. A standard jack only lifts, but the Hi-Lift is a complete recovery system in one purely mechanical device, capable of lifting, winching, pulling, clamping, hoisting, and spreading.

One look at the jack and you'd feel it looks deceptively simple. In fact, it is a design invented all the way back in 1905 by the Bloomfield Manufacturing Company. The Hi-Lift is actually a direct descendant of the "Automatic Combination Tool," and its core design has changed little over the decades. Remarkably, it's still produced by Bloomfield.

The jack's design is what makes it so effective off-road. It lifts a vehicle from its chassis or rock sliders rather than the axle, which is perfect for when your truck is stuck in the sand or you need to clear an obstacle. These jacks are built to last, constructed from cast steel with a tested capacity of 7,000 pounds. As a crucial safety feature, a shear pin is designed to fail if you ever manage to overload the jack. This freezes it in place instead of letting the vehicle drop catastrophically.

It's worth mentioning here that while "Hi-Lift" is the original brand, several other companies offer alternatives. One of these is the Torin "Big Red" Farm Jack, a budget-friendly option priced at about $110. You can also pick up a Smittybilt Utility Jack, which is nearly identical in function, though it costs a bit dearer at $175 for a 54-inch model. That said, the tool works similarly regardless of the brand you pick, so let's dive into how to actually use this thing.