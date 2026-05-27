What Does 4L Mean On A 4WD Truck Or SUV?

Many people own a pickup truck or SUV due to their capabilities on and off-road. This is partly due to their drivetrain, which often features four-wheel drive. 4WD allows drivers to have full control of the drive system, making it the most capable drivetrain for more serious off-roading. If your vehicle has 4WD, you can make the most of it by learning the different settings of your vehicle's four-wheel drive. One of those settings is 4L.

4L stands for "low-range four-wheel drive." This mode is meant for slow, controlled driving over challenging terrain. Switching to 4L will switch up the gears, allowing for crawling speeds that help with steep inclines, rocky paths, and other situations that call for more torque. You can check your vehicle owner's manual to see the top speed you can go while in 4L, but it probably won't be much, especially in first and second gear, which is where 4L is primarily meant to be used. For example, the 2025 Toyota Tacoma should only be 8 miles per hour while using 4L in first gear, 17 mph in second, 29 mph in third, 42 mph in fourth, 55 mph in fifth, and a max of 67 mph in sixth. If you find yourself needing to go above those speeds, you probably shouldn't be using 4L.