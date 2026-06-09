These 5 Pickup Trucks Are More Reliable Than The Ford F-150

For decades, the Ford F-150 has found itself toward the top end of the sales sheets, consistently being the nation's favorite truck by some margin despite the competition being incredibly fierce. Being marketed as the go-to full-size pickup if you're looking for a blend of outright practicality and cutting-edge technology, the flagship of the F-Series lineup rarely puts a foot wrong in simply doing what a truck is supposed to do, and then some.

Another main reason why so many people love the F-150 is reliability. If you're in the market for a new truck, you're most likely wanting something you can trust to handle plenty of strain, with the latest 2026 model's great reliability score of 86/100 from J.D. Power helping to continue the reputation the truck has built up over the years. However, it's not quite on top of the pickup truck segment as a whole, with some recent model years slipping according to the data. Here's a look at five pickups that come with higher reliability scores from trusted outlets such as J.D. Power and RepairPal, whether it's new 2026 trucks or previous model years that beat the corresponding F-150. Not all of these trucks directly rival the Ford, with some falling into the mid-size segment. But if reliability is the crucial factor, they should still certainly be considered.