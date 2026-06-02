5 Forgotten Tools That Used To Be In Every Garage

If you were an auto mechanic or a hobby tradesman at some point from the 1940s to the 1980s you had something like a classic muscle car sitting in the middle of your garage, flanked on either side by workbenches and shelves lined with hand tools. Back then, household appliances were fixed, not thrown away (generally, anyway), and repairs were simple but often time-consuming. Even the cars themselves were analogue, but behind every one of these vehicles rested an equally analogue set of tools.

We're rewinding the clock back to when sensors weren't nearly as prevalent, when cars used distributors, carburetors, and vacuum tubes with nary a motherboard in sight, and when every garage carried a stable of unique and quirky tools to keep them all running. Many of these tools are still common today, though some have significantly evolved — basic hand tools like ratchets and wrenches, all the way up to pneumatic air tools. But many more have been relegated to the pages of history, either because of advances in manufacturing techniques, different emerging technologies, or the cars and appliances they were designed for also fading away.

Owing to the unique and diverse nature of the auto and modern tooling industry in its adolescence, many of these tools have little or no equivalents today, so if you happen to dig these up, be sure to hold onto them. That said, let's have a look at the toolbox of yesteryear.