12 Of The Top Harbor Freight Summer Items You Can Buy
Summer means enjoying longer days and backyard cookouts. It also means dealing with triple-digit temperatures and surprise thunderstorms. The season brings so much to look forward to, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. Depending on how you like to take advantage of the extra daylight and warmer weather, a few essentials are worth adding to your cart right now.
Harbor Freight is a solid summertime headquarters because of its lower prices compared to big-box stores. You can check more items off your summer wish list without spending a fortune. It's a good place to grab things like yard and garden tools, recreational gear, and items you'll use long after the summer ends. And in many cases, you can find quality items at a discount without feeling like you're not getting your money's worth. Here are 12 of the top Harbor Freight summer items to buy right now. (Note that prices are accurate at the time of writing, but pricing and availability can vary by location.)
Flat Seeper Soaker Hose
Gardens, flower beds, and lush green lawns need water, and plenty of it. This 50-foot flat seeper hose (sometimes called a soaker hose) gives you an alternative to manual watering and lawn sprinklers. It's porous along its length and allows water to soak directly into the ground. It also lies flat on the surface, so you can weave it through rows or along pathways to water exactly where you need.
Unlike sprinklers that spray up into the air, soaker hoses are more targeted. They water where you need and send the water directly to the ground. This helps to prevent pooling and unwanted runoff. Plus, you can water larger areas at once without having to manually move the hose. Watering your garden or flower beds can get checked off your to-do list with almost no effort from you (and without depending on Mother Nature for the job). This seeper hose at Harbor Freight has earned an average 4.4-star rating across more than 1,700 reviews. It's available for $11.99.
Portland Pressure Washer
There's never a shortage of things that need pressure washing in the summer: patios, pool decks, walkways, home siding, windowsills, your car's rims, outdoor toys, and whatever else gets exposed to the elements. Summer is usually the perfect time to catch up on your outdoor cleaning. It's warm enough that you don't mind getting a little wet, and things tend to dry quickly.
The Portland Pressure Washer at Harbor Freight can help you handle these and other cleaning tasks. With up to 1750 PSI, it's powerful enough to handle most basic household pressure washing tasks. The unit has a tall handle on top and is on wheels for easy moving, kind of like wheeling around a rolling suitcase. It also includes a 20-foot high-pressure hose and an adjustable spray nozzle. If you want to upgrade your pressure washing, there's a separate kit you can buy that has different spray tips and other accessories. The Portland Pressure Washer retails for $99.99 and has earned a 4.3-star rating across more than 15,000 customer reviews.
Telescoping Car Wash Mop
The summer is prime car washing season, and you can save a lot of money each month by washing your car by hand. This telescoping car wash mop makes the job faster and easier because it reduces how often you need to switch between cleaning tools. The soft mop cleaning head is gentle enough to use on all painted surfaces of the car, so you can use it in place of a car washing mitt or sponge. It's mounted to a 52-inch extendable handle so you can reach the top of your vehicle and clean your windshield from side to side from one place.
Because of its extendibility, this car wash mop works especially well for larger vehicles, like trucks and RVs. Customers have consistently rated it high, earning it a 4.2-star rating across more than 500 reviews. Specifically, buyers appreciate its price, lightweight design, size, and overall value. You can get it at Harbor Freight for $13.99, which is less than a single basic car wash in some cases.
Steel Utility Cart with Removable Sides
Between building gardens, hauling debris, and moving firewood for bonfires, many yards see a lot of back-and-forth during the summer. This steel utility cart with removable sides makes hauling just about anything easier. Sides up, it's a wagon that's deep and long and can contain messes like pine straw, small sticks, rocks, or other loose odds and ends. Sides off, it's a flatbed pull-along that can manage larger items that otherwise wouldn't fit in a wagon.
In total, it can haul up to 1,200 pounds of material at a time, which makes it ideal for tougher jobs like stone and brick work. It also has a multifunctional handle that lets you pull it by hand or attach it to a lawnmower or ATV. Buyers have rated it 4.6 stars across more than 1,100 reviews, citing its price, size, weight, and ease of use as the top factors. You can get it at Harbor Freight for $189.99.
One Stop Gardens Greenhouse
Backyard greenhouses don't have to take up a lot of space. They also don't have to cost a fortune. This small greenhouse from One Stop Gardens is at Harbor Freight for $249.99 and is big enough to walk inside. It's made for the casual flower enthusiast or gardener and comes with everything you need to set it up yourself. In other words, you don't need to hire a construction crew or have a professional install it.
Made from an aluminum frame and UV-treated polycarbonate panels, the greenhouse offers up to 48 square feet of space for growing flowers and plants this summer. It uses a slide door for easy access and includes a roof vent for climate control. Some customers have said it's surprisingly sturdy and a good value for the price. Depending on your backyard size and budget requirements, Harbor Freight carries a larger version of this greenhouse for $699.99, or a smaller and more basic option for under $100.
8-Pattern Thumb Control Hose Nozzle
Many hose nozzles require your ongoing participation to work. This 8-pattern thumb control hose nozzle doesn't. Instead of squeezing a handle continuously, you can use your thumb to move the control up and get continuous spraying. This means you can even set up the hose to spray where you want it and walk away. It's meant to be used with one hand, which may come in handy when you're working on projects and only have one free hand.
On the nozzle side, you can choose between eight different spray patterns, like a jet, flat spray, or shower. And if you do choose to hold the hose, the rubber grip adds a little extra comfort. Users have rated it an average of 4.1 stars from more than 500 reviews. More than 9 out of 10 customers recommend it, citing its price, quality, ease of use, and overall value. You can get it at Harbor Freight for $10.99.
Electric Fly and Insect Swatter
Harbor Freight's electric fly and insect swatter is a functional tool and a fun toy. Similar in shape and size to a tennis racket, this electric fly swatter uses a metal grid-like pattern to zap bugs on contact. Unlike bulky bug zappers that hang in one place, this one is lightweight and mobile. You can take it wherever your worst pest problems are and take care of the issue in seconds.
The swatter runs on replaceable batteries. Just press the power button on the handle to turn it on or off. Customers say it works well for flies, moths, and other small bugs. You'll know you've successfully targeted a bug when you hear a popping sound. It's earned an average star rating of 4.2 over more than 7,000 reviews, with customers consistently saying it's a fun way to get rid of insects. Backyard pest control might even become your new favorite summertime game. It's available at Harbor Freight for $4.99.
Double Garage Magnetic Screen Door
Summer fun isn't restricted to just the backyard. These days, more homeowners are looking for creative ways to maximize their space, and many are turning to the garage to do so. Garages aren't just good for parking cars and storing tools. They're quickly becoming multipurpose spaces, like craft rooms, storage and organization areas, weight training gyms, and even extra bedrooms. If you're looking to use your garage for a cool escape this summer, consider adding this double garage magnetic screen door.
Adding a magnetic screen door like this one lets you bring fresh summer air into your garage while keeping bugs and debris out. The hands-free entry and exit door is as easy to use as walking through an open doorway. The magnetic closure will engage behind you as you move through it. The garage door can stay up, creating an indoor/outdoor look and feel. There's nothing to kill the view while you have shelter from mosquitoes and the blistering summer sun.
Harbor Freight sells these magnetic screen doors in multiple sizes, made specifically for garages. Each option includes all the mounting hardware you need to use it right out of the package. The double garage magnetic screen door measures 16 feet by 7 feet and retails for $26.99.
10x10 Pop-Up Canopy
Basic pop-up canopies can sell for as much as $100 or more at big-box stores. Many also come with extra accessories, like roll-up sides and even full enclosures, and those only get more expensive. If you only need the basics, Harbor Freight has a 10x10 pop-up canopy for under $60.
The slant leg pop-up canopy works well for standard use, like yard sales and outdoor events. A powder-coated steel frame helps to resist rust and water damage, and the canopy itself is UV-treated to help prevent fading. You get 64 square feet of shade in a design that's easy for one person to set up or break down. It even comes in a rolling bag, so you can take it camping or to the beach without breaking your back. Harbor Freight has several options for pop-up canopies, but their most economical one is available for $57.99.
Solar Decorative Garden Lights
With warmer weather, you're likely tempted to spend more time outside, even when the sun goes down. That's what makes these solar decorative garden lights a perfect fit for your summer backyard. A set of three garden lights comes in different animal shapes, including a hummingbird, a butterfly, and a dragonfly. Each animal rests on a light-up post that sticks in the ground, so there's no hardwire installation to deal with.
The lights charge in the sunlight during the day and automatically come on at dusk. Each LED light is color-changing, and each animal will cycle through multiple colors. You can get up to eight hours of continuous lighting on a full charge. Use multiple sets to create light-up walkways, or place them strategically in and around gardens or pool areas. More than 9 in 10 Harbor Freight customers say they'd recommend these lights, with many mentioning price, quality, and overall value as being top-selling points. Each three-pack of lights sells for $8.99 at Harbor Freight.
Two-Bike Hitch Mount
If you've got plans to go bike riding this summer, this trailer hitch bicycle rack lets you expand your riding options. Big and sturdy enough to hold two full-sized bicycles, this bike rack is designed to work with your vehicle's trailer hitch. It gives you enough clearance to access a truck's tailgate or an SUV's lift gate without removing the bicycles.
The rack fittings are made of thermoplastic, which is gentle on the bike's finish and helps to avoid scratches. You also don't need any special tools or equipment to securely mount the bikes. Once in place, a multi-loop closure system keeps the bikes in place during transport. Over 1,300 customers have produced a 4.5-star average rating for this rack, with 93% of customers willing to recommend it to others. Customers say the rack is lightweight and is easy to assemble. You can get the bike rack at Harbor Freight for $44.99.
Solar LED In-Ground Disc Lights
Solar lighting is one of the most practical items a homeowner can invest in. There's no hardwiring involved, which also means no pricey electrician needed. LED lighting is bright enough to give you illumination where you need it. And if it relies on solar power, you're not wasting light when it's not necessary. These solar LED in-ground light discs check all of those boxes, and a few more.
As the name says, these lights offer ground-level lighting, thanks to short profiles and stakes that go directly into the ground. The lights look like they're floating on top of the grass, almost to the point where you don't realize they're there during the daytime. They don't take away from your outdoor aesthetic, and since they don't require wiring or traditional power, you can put them just about anywhere. Harbor Freight customers say these lights are easy to set up and provide powerful light output. Some have even mentioned they use them indoors to light up stairs or when they need temporary light. A set of four solar LED disc lights sells for $19.99.