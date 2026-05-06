6 New Harbor Freight Lawn & Garden Products You May Have Missed

The quickest, most efficient way to get your garden started is with a powered auger to drill into the ground. It's probably overkill if you're only planting a tomato plant or two, but those of you who are planting a lot — especially bushes and other larger vegetation — can save a lot of time (and back pain) by using an auger. As a bonus, you can also use one to dig holes for posts and fencing, too.

Harbor Freight has added a new battery-powered model to its inventory: the Atlas 80V cordless auger, which comes with a 6-inch dual-flute auger bit. It can also be used with auger bits from other brands that are between two and eight inches. As part of the Atlas 80V power system, the auger can share its battery with any other Atlas 80V tools you might own, such as its 10-inch Cultivator and 18-inch Chainsaw, to name a few.

The Atlas 80V Cordless Auger has double the power of Ryobi's equivalent, and can dig up to 54 holes per charge. It's capable of up to 70 ft-lbs of torque, allowing it to dig in tougher, harder soil. Its brushless electric motor also means it runs quieter than brushed-motor or gas-powered counterparts. The auger runs in two directions and can easily be controlled with a forward/reverse trigger, and has anti-kickback technology to keep you safe if you encounter hard debris like roots and rocks. Atlas' auger also has ergonomic handles to reduce vibration. The Atlas 80V Cordless Auger (SKU 58272) is currently available from Harbor Freight for $289.99.