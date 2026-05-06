6 New Harbor Freight Lawn & Garden Products You May Have Missed
Whether preparing your yard in spring or maintaining it throughout the summer, a good set of lawn and garden gear is a must for many homeowners. Harbor Freight is one of the many retailers that carry an assortment of outdoor tools and equipment perfect for this purpose. The retailer also regularly adds new products to its catalog, and if you haven't checked the store's inventory since last winter, you might have missed the newest lawn and garden tools and accessories that have since been made available.
These items include power tools as well as attachments that expand their utility. Other recent additions to the store's catalog are power sources for said yard tools and also for your home itself. Some might even be great Harbor Freight lawn and garden gift ideas for Father's Day or the birthdays of those special green thumbs in your life. So, whether you're a DIY homeowner or a professional landscaper, here are six Harbor Freight lawn and garden products that are newly available for purchase from the store. More information on how we assembled this list can be found at the end of the article.
Atlas 80V cordless auger
The quickest, most efficient way to get your garden started is with a powered auger to drill into the ground. It's probably overkill if you're only planting a tomato plant or two, but those of you who are planting a lot — especially bushes and other larger vegetation — can save a lot of time (and back pain) by using an auger. As a bonus, you can also use one to dig holes for posts and fencing, too.
Harbor Freight has added a new battery-powered model to its inventory: the Atlas 80V cordless auger, which comes with a 6-inch dual-flute auger bit. It can also be used with auger bits from other brands that are between two and eight inches. As part of the Atlas 80V power system, the auger can share its battery with any other Atlas 80V tools you might own, such as its 10-inch Cultivator and 18-inch Chainsaw, to name a few.
The Atlas 80V Cordless Auger has double the power of Ryobi's equivalent, and can dig up to 54 holes per charge. It's capable of up to 70 ft-lbs of torque, allowing it to dig in tougher, harder soil. Its brushless electric motor also means it runs quieter than brushed-motor or gas-powered counterparts. The auger runs in two directions and can easily be controlled with a forward/reverse trigger, and has anti-kickback technology to keep you safe if you encounter hard debris like roots and rocks. Atlas' auger also has ergonomic handles to reduce vibration. The Atlas 80V Cordless Auger (SKU 58272) is currently available from Harbor Freight for $289.99.
Five-piece pressure washer quick-connect nozzle kit
Harbor Freight generally makes pretty good pressure washers, though not all models may come with the nozzles you need for a given task. The retailer aims to remedy that issue with a new five-piece set of pressure washer quick-connect nozzles. At under $20, the set is useful even for those who have the nozzles they need, as it's a cheap way to replace broken ones and ensure you have backups on hand.
Included in the kit are 0-degree, 15-degree, 25-degree, and 40-degree nozzles, as well as one designed for soap. All five are compatible with ¼-inch fittings and feature a quick-connect mechanism that makes swapping one out for another quick and easy. The universal connection will work with most standard spray wands on the market, whether from Harbor Freight or otherwise.
The nozzles are also color-coded, which makes it easy to identify the nozzle you need on the fly. Each is made out of stainless steel to increase durability and longevity. The nozzles have their limitations, though, and are only rated for up to 3,000 psi. Fortunately, there are plenty of cleaners available under that limit, such as the highly-rated Bauer 2,300-psi 1.2-gpm Max Performance Electric Pressure Washer, which still offers enough power for intense cleaning tasks. Harbor Freight sells the five-piece pressure washer quick-connect nozzle kit (SKU 73124) available for $19.99.
Atlas 80V dual-port backpack blower kit
Atlas is an important part of Harbor Freight's ecosystem of house brands with its range of cordless lawn tools. The only lawn mower sold by the retailer — the relatively affordable 80V 21-inch self-propelled lawn mower — comes from the brand. New to the Atlas 80V power system is a dual-port backpack blower, which uses the same batteries as the Atlas mower and other lawn equipment from the brand.
The Atlas 80V dual-port backpack blower comes bundled with two 4-Ah batteries and a 5-amp rapid charger that are also compatible with these other tools. It also has an adjustable-length tube for more versatility. The blower weighs about 15 pounds and is designed to be worn on the back, freeing up your arms for just the blower tube and a convenient control stick.
The control stick includes both a variable-speed trigger and a turbo button, as well as a cruise control lever that locks the speed. The machine can generate up to 760 cfm of airflow, and its top speed of 190 mph should clear even heavier debris, like wet grass clippings. Atlas' backpack blower is also equipped with a padded waist belt and shoulder straps to make wearing the device more comfortable as you work. The Atlas 80V dual-port backpack blower kit (SKU 73521) is currently $499.99 at Harbor Freight.
Thunderbolt Solar 100W solar panel kit
With energy bills seemingly always on the rise, more and more people have installed DIY solar setups to provide free, sustainable electricity for their homes. That's where Harbor Freight's Thunderbolt Solar 100W solar panel kit comes into play. Unlike higher-end permanent solar panels, which are both pricier and more complicated to install, Thunderbolt's kit is relatively straightforward and comes with everything you'll need to use it.
That includes mounting brackets and pre-drilled holes for permanent installations that can be completed in minutes, as well as battery terminal clamps, a universal DC power adapter, and a 12V light kit. It weighs less than 20 pounds and measures just 41.1 x 22.6 inches, so it's also portable enough to bring along for camping or other off-the-grid adventures. The panel has integrated kickstand-style legs so you can erect it in your backyard or on top of your RV.
The Thunderbolt kit's 100-watt panel means it won't offer as much power as more expensive, heavy-duty solar panels. But it can still generate 500 Wh per day in full sunlight (and will still provide power in partial shade), which should be enough to power essentials like phones, computers, and Wi-Fi routers, as well as small fans and mini-fridges. The charge controller also has USB ports for charging small devices directly. The Thunderbolt Solar Monocrystalline 100W solar panel kit (SKU 70735) is currently available from Harbor Freight for $169.99.
Bauer 20V battery and charger
Harbor Freight's Bauer brand has multiple batteries and chargers for its 20V power tools, but new to the lineup are a 2-Ah battery and a 4-amp battery charger. The 2-Ah battery can be used with any device in the Bauer 20V lineup, which includes a range of lawn and garden tools, including its cordless string trimmer and 1-gallon garden sprayer.
Bauer's 20V line is pretty diverse, so you can also use the battery to power its cordless dual-power fan while keeping cool on your patio. The battery is on the lower-capacity side as far as batteries go, though, so it's not a practical choice for power-hungry machines like leaf blowers — even if it will work. However, it's still a solid option for smaller yard tools like the Bauer 20V 5-inch Pruning Saw.
Bauer's 20V 2 Ah battery (model 2501C-B), which sells for $34.99, would also be useful as a backup, reducing downtime if your primary battery dies in the middle of a task. The unit also includes a bright LED fuel gauge that makes it easier to keep track of remaining runtime. The Bauer 20V 4 amp battery charger (model 2504C-B) might also be a useful addition to the kit, since it quickly charges batteries to 80% and has several safety features to protect the battery. Harbor Freight sells the new charger for $34.99.
Why these Harbor Freight products are featured on this list
All the tools and accessories on this list came from Harbor Freight's listing of the newest lawn and garden products in its product range. These products were new as of April 2026, although some were newer than others.
Since most of these products are new to the Harbor Freight catalog, most don't have that many reviews. Thus, reviews weren't part of our selection criteria, and this list should not be read as a collection of recommended products. Instead, it's an objective list of new equipment you may or may not be interested in purchasing the next time you're browsing Harbor Freight. We also made sure to list the SKUs or model numbers for all products to make searching easier and to prevent confusion with any similar models.