5 Top Lawn & Garden Gift Ideas From Harbor Freight
Tending to your lawn and garden can be difficult, especially if you fall behind in the care. If you live close to a Harbor Freight or are willing to wait a bit for shipping, you can pick up a variety of things that will make taking care of your lawn much easier. If you're looking for a gift for somebody who likes to garden, you can also find plenty of ideas from the retail giant. You might even find something that catches your eye for yourself during your search.
All of the products on this list can be found at Harbor Freight either in-store or online, and they also won't be so expensive that you feel like you're putting serious strain on your wallet. You can save even more money if you're signed up for a Harbor Freight Inside Track Club membership.
While things like an electric lawnmower are very nice to have, that's a bit more money than many people would be willing to spend on a gift. Strong user reviews also back the items on the list, so you'll know that anybody who bought the product for themselves has liked it. This should make it easier to determine whether it's worth buying for yourself or somebody you know.
Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw
A reciprocating saw can be used for light woodworking, but there are also a few other ways it can come in handy. If you have a large yard that needs constant attention, a saw like this will be a life changer. For example, trimming down hedges, trimming low-hanging branches, or clipping flowers off a bush will be done much faster with a reciprocating saw. You can pick up Bauer's cordless reciprocating saw from Harbor Freight for $69.99. This power tool will get a lot of work in the summer.
Based on over 200 reviews, the Bauer cordless reciprocating saw has an average rating of 4.9/5 on Harbor Freight's website. The only downside to the purchase is that it doesn't come bundled with a battery or charger. This means you need to spend a little extra to grab the required accessories, or you could settle for a corded saw. Cordless typically works better for landscaping because dragging around a long extension cord isn't ideal.
Bauer 5.5 Amp 15 in. Electric String Trimmer
Nobody likes to deal with an overgrown lawn, but that's what many people face when they put off landscaping as long as possible. For that reason, having a string trimmer can be a big boon to yourself and somebody else when taking back a lawn or garden. Since you can't typically take a lawnmower into a garden or flower bed, you'll have to use something with a bit more control to keep the area tame. Bauer's electric string trimmer will work perfectly in a scenario like that, and you can pick it up from Harbor Freight for $44.99. You can also use it to clean up the area next to a sidewalk or around garden ornaments like gnomes.
The trimmer has a 4.3/5 rating on Harbor Freight's website, so buyers are pleased with the purchase overall. It's relatively lightweight at 5.6 pounds, so you should have no issue walking around the yard with it. For that reason, it makes for a perfect gift for yourself or somebody who could use some lightweight help while tending to the exterior of their house.
Portland 12 Amp, 3-In-1 Electric Blower Vacuum Mulcher
Dealing with leaves covering your lawn and garden can be difficult, so many people use a leaf blower. You can pick up a Portland electric blower, mulcher, and vacuum combo for $44.99. With the 3-in-1 features it boasts, there's a lot of versatility on offer here. Depending on what's needed, there are two different speed options and vacuum and blower modes. At the price, it makes for a nice and inexpensive gift for yourself or somebody else.
This power tool has a 4.4/5 rating on Harbor Freight's website based on over 5,000 reviews. Sometimes, lacking many different features means quality is poor, but that doesn't appear to be the case here. Reviewers don't note any glaring downsides, so you're getting a fully functional and reliable power tool for a cheap price here. Anybody looking to clean up their yard quickly will surely be happy with this as a gift.
Luminar Outdoor 30 in. Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights, 3-Pack
If you're struggling with finding a gift for somebody who doesn't need any additional tools, you don't have to look any further. Perhaps the person you're shopping for would like solar-powered LED lights to help liven up their yard and garden. If that sounds like somebody you know, then the Luminar Outdoor three-pack of lights would be a perfect gift. You can pick up this set for $7.99 from Harbor Freight, so it's one of the cheapest gifts you can find that'll still be appreciated.
This pack has over 5,500 reviews on Harbor Freight's website, and the average rating is 4.6/5. The lights automatically switch on and rotate through six different colors each night. Leaving them out in the sun is enough to charge them up for the whole night, so they are a set-it-and-forget-it light source you never have to worry about.
One Stop Gardens 56 in. Round Point Shovel
For people looking to plant new flowers or trees, having a trusty shovel to make the hole will come in handy. For $12.99, you can pick up the One Stop Gardens 56-inch shovel. While it's not the most appealing thing to receive as a gift, anybody who doesn't already have a shovel should appreciate it as it'll open up many yard work opportunities. Digging up weeds, putting in a fence, or things of that nature will all require a shovel at some point. The 4.7/5 rating on Harbor Freight's website shows you won't have to break the bank to pick up a reliable shovel.
The shovel has a high-strength fiberglass handle with a comfortable grip, so there should be no worries about this one breaking or feeling awkward to use. At the price, it's tough to go wrong, and you'll probably save a good amount of cash going down this path versus a bigger name brand.