'Nice And Bright': These Solar Security Lights Are Just $12 At Harbor Freight

Safeguarding your property as a homeowner can get very expensive, and fast. Security cameras to alarm systems, all add up, and before you know it, you've got thousands of dollars invested. But if you're setting up a DIY home security system on a budget and looking to install one piece of equipment at a time, the Bunker Hill Solar Security Light might be a good option for you. It currently retails for $12.99 at Harbor Freight.

This solar light has an LED bulb that delivers 115 lumens. It has a lithium-ion battery that fully charges in the sun via the solar panel on top in around 10 hours, and it doesn't need an external power source. The light is motion activated, changing from a consistent ambient glow to a bright light when it's triggered. The light is protected by a durable black shell that is described as "weatherproof," and it can easily be mounted to an exterior wall with the peel-and-stick backing. It doesn't need to be attached with screws or other fasteners.

At the time of writing, the solar light has 4.5 out of five stars based on over 2,200 reviews. Many customers praise the light for its ease of use and affordability. The light's quick and easy installation is also a plus, and several people mentioned that they bought more than one. One reviewer commented on the light's surprising longevity as well. "I have one in my shed that has been working for 8 years," this person wrote, "and still going strong."