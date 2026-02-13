'Nice And Bright': These Solar Security Lights Are Just $12 At Harbor Freight
Safeguarding your property as a homeowner can get very expensive, and fast. Security cameras to alarm systems, all add up, and before you know it, you've got thousands of dollars invested. But if you're setting up a DIY home security system on a budget and looking to install one piece of equipment at a time, the Bunker Hill Solar Security Light might be a good option for you. It currently retails for $12.99 at Harbor Freight.
This solar light has an LED bulb that delivers 115 lumens. It has a lithium-ion battery that fully charges in the sun via the solar panel on top in around 10 hours, and it doesn't need an external power source. The light is motion activated, changing from a consistent ambient glow to a bright light when it's triggered. The light is protected by a durable black shell that is described as "weatherproof," and it can easily be mounted to an exterior wall with the peel-and-stick backing. It doesn't need to be attached with screws or other fasteners.
At the time of writing, the solar light has 4.5 out of five stars based on over 2,200 reviews. Many customers praise the light for its ease of use and affordability. The light's quick and easy installation is also a plus, and several people mentioned that they bought more than one. One reviewer commented on the light's surprising longevity as well. "I have one in my shed that has been working for 8 years," this person wrote, "and still going strong."
Negative reviews and how to return
Not every customer had a great experience with the Bunker Hill Solar Security Light at Harbor Freight. Many reviewers complain that the light remains in brighter mode for several hours at a time without shutting off. The light doesn't appear to charge properly, and one person complained that it's actually not weatherproof after all. "Lo and behold after two rain storms the product just ceased to work," the customer wrote. Other reviewers described it as "junk" and a "lemon."
While this budget light has its problems, the fact is that solar motion lights overall can be an inconsistent means of security. If the sun isn't out long enough during the day, or if the solar panel is covered by debris, the light may not work at night. Even colder temperatures can cause a solar light to underperform and not deliver the brighter light as it's designed to do. Plus, outdoor security motion lights should typically have anywhere from 700 to 1,300 lumens, a far cry from the Bunker Hill light's 115 lumens.
If you decide to try this solar security light and it doesn't meet your expectations, you're covered under a 90-day limited warranty. This warranty includes any material defects or workmanship but excludes normal wear and tear or lack of maintenance. Harbor Freight's general return policy gives you 90 days to return any item with the proof of purchase for a replacement or a full refund, so either way, you should be covered.