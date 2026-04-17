5 Harbor Freight Finds To Help You Organize Your Garage
For many, a garage is simply a place to park their cars. For others, it's an extension of their homes, offering extra storage space, a workshop, home gym, or even office space. But it can also become a messy dumping ground for half-used paint cans, tools, gardening supplies, winter and holiday gear, pool supplies, bicycles, and even canned goods or other food items. It's also often open to the elements, allowing leaves and other debris to collect and adding to the mess.
Even if your garage isn't a disorganized clutter of winter boots and half-inflated pool floats, you may be ready to transform this area into a more useful storage and workshop space. You can create dedicated zones for specific hobbies or needs, such as a gardening station or woodworking shop, or simply create more storage off the ground for those common garage-stored tools and chemicals. You can also add secure storage for valuable items, and remove mess that may attract bugs or other critters.
If you're ready to tackle the clutter but don't have the budget for expensive and highly rated storage systems, here are five Harbor Freight finds that can help. Harbor Freight is a large retailer of tools, storage solutions, automotive supplies, outdoor and gardening equipment and more, with more than 1,600 locations across the U.S.
YUKON Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer
This is a simple and inexpensive solution that will help you organize rakes, shovels, brooms, and more for easier access and back-saving convenience. The YUKON wall-mount includes four interlocking pieces that can be used individually or together to form an organizer up to 65 inches long. It includes 20 universal pegs that can hold up to six pounds each and 17 steel hooks that can hold up to 15 pounds each. You can decide if you want to use pegs, hooks, or a combination of both.
The steel hooks have an anti-slip coating that firmly holds long-handled tools, cords, and hoses, while the pegs are designed for tools and sporting equipment. Selling for $13.99 at time of writing, this organizer comes with all the hardware needed for mounting. Not only does the wall-mount help you organize tools, it eliminates floor clutter, offering organized and accessible tool storage. Most reviewers recommend this product, finding it durable and well-priced. A few buyers did find it to be flimsy and difficult to install, but most reviewers did not have problems. Some bought several to install side-by-side, and it can also be used in a utility room or elsewhere in your home.
U.S. General 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving
A sturdy shelving unit is a simple organizational tool that may go a long way to decluttering your garage. It provides a place to store boxes and bins, individual tools, bags of supplies like bird seed or ice melt, and seasonal decorations. This steel shelf from U.S. General is a great choice because it's configurable as either one five-shelf unit or as two side-by-side storage racks, depending on your needs and available space. Steel is a better choice than plastic because it's more durable and has higher weight capacities, and is also more stable and less prone to tipping over.
The shelf boasts a boltless design to make it easier to assemble, and each shelf can hold up to 1,000 pounds. It's coated for durability and rust and corrosion prevention, and it's NSF certified to store dry food, though you should avoid storing canned goods and sometimes even grains in your garage. At the time of writing, the shelf was priced at $139.99, with a 4.8 out of five star user rating. Reviewers state that the shelf is easy to put together and feels solid. Many report it is an excellent value for the price, and several users note the tool-free adjustable shelves.
U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder
This is the least expensive product on the list, coming in at only $4.99. If you store tools in your garage and are constantly scrambling around in your toolbox or storage chest for the one you need, you may want to try this magnetic tool holder instead. It has a built-in magnetic strip and is 18 inches wide, allowing you to place several tools on it at once. You can even use it for gardening tools like pruning shears and small trowels, or for everyday tools like scissors and screwdrivers. It mounts to the wall or any other flat surface, such as a tool bench or shelf, and you can mount several side by side depending on how many tools you'd like to store.
This tool holder from U.S. General gets excellent user reviews. Most buyers praise the strong magnet, stating that it easily holds any small hand tool. Some users stated that the magnet is not strong enough for larger tools, however. Other buyers noted the product's versatility, with some mounting this holder in other parts of their home, such as in the kitchen for knife storage.
Yukon 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet with Solid Wood Top
If you need mobile storage that you can move around your garage rather than a stationary shelf, check out the 9-drawer mobile storage cabinet from Yukon, currently priced at $359.99. This metal storage unit comes in fun colors, including red, blue, black, and white, and has a solid wood top that provides a durable work surface. It boasts heavy-duty steel construction with strong drawers and a high load capacity. The two bottom drawers are large enough for power tools and are rated for 200 pounds each, while the seven smaller drawers are rated for 100 pounds each.
This cabinet also features a keyed locking system so you can keep your tools and supplies secure and out of young hands. The powder-coat finish is resistant to rust, making it a good choice for an unconditioned space. With more than 10,000 reviews, this mobile cabinet has a 4.8 out of five star rating. Buyers like the price and versatility, sharing that the drawers slide smoothly and hold up to heavy tool storage. A few reviewers did experience issues with the locking mechanism, and some say that the drawers don't stay closed when the cart is rolled. For the price point, however, most customers appear satisfied.
Hang-All Hooks
Finally, if you just need a super simple way to get a few things off of your garage floor, Harbor Freight's Storehouse "Hang-All" hooks are inexpensive and versatile. You can purchase a two-pack of L-shaped hooks for $5.99, or one V-shaped hook for $2.99. Both types of hook are made with powder-coated steel and have mounting holes pre-drilled for easy installation.
The L-shaped hook holds up to 75 pounds and is a great choice for hoses or power cords. The V-shaped hook holds up to 44 pounds. It also works for garden hoses and can hold other objects like tool belts and even bicycles, though you may want to consider a bicycle hook or lift. These hooks could also be used for sports gear, bags, buckets, and even lightweight ladders. Both products get mostly positive reviews, and buyers think they are a well-built, simple item with endless uses. A few did complain that neither hook comes with the screws needed for installation.
How we chose these products
To select only five products from Harbor Freight, which sells more than 7,500 tools and other items, we focused on finding products in several price tiers, from extremely affordable to moderately priced. Because Harbor Freight is widely considered to be a discount retail chain, we included only one product that some may consider to be expensive.
We also considered both mobile and fixed solutions. While semi-permanent shelves may work for some, others need more flexible storage solutions that can be moved around a space. Finally, we looked for organizational solutions for the most common things that people tend to store in their garage, from hoses and gardening equipment to tools and household items.