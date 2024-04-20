5 Harbor Freight Finds For Avid Bicyclists

If you like bicycling in local parks or trails, you'll need to find a way to transport your bike safely to your destination. An easy way to do this is by purchasing a bike rack that you can mount to the back of your vehicle. If you're looking for a product that can do this and keep your bike secure for the length of your drive, this Haul-Master Two Bike Hitch Mount Bike Rack from Harbor Freight makes a solid choice.

A highlight of this bike rack is that it can hold up to two bikes securely, and it's compatible with a range of hitches (Class I, II, III, and IV), making it versatile enough to be used with different vehicles. The bike rack also has reflective end caps so drivers nearby know you're hauling something extra in the rear end and four hook-and-loop straps that help keep your bike in place while you drive. The bike holders themselves have a non-marring thermoplastic finish to prevent any surface-level scratches while the bike is being held in place.

The product is available on Harbor Freight's platform for $44.99 and is well-rated by customers. It has an average user score of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 1,000 ratings, with 94% of customers recommending it. Reviewers have noted that the product offers great value for what it's worth and that they've not experienced issues hauling two bikes at a time.