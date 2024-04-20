5 Harbor Freight Finds For Avid Bicyclists
Whether riding your bicycle is part of your everyday routine or an activity you enjoy from time to time, it's a good idea to purchase tools and accessories that will keep you safe and make it easier for you to store your bike when not in use. While there are numerous brands and online marketplaces that sell products that may serve you well, you're best off purchasing your biking accessories from a reputable brand. Harbor Freight, which got its start in California in the 1970s, is one such brand that is known for selling quality products at affordable prices.
Given that Harbor Freight has an extensive selection of products, finding the right ones for your bicycling needs can be daunting. To help you get started, we've put together a list of five budget-friendly Harbor Freight finds that you can consider purchasing. These products were selected based on user ratings and reviews that are available on Harbor Freight's website; we've also added a more detailed selection methodology toward the end of this list.
Kenway Red Oval Stick-On Reflectors, 2-Pack
It's a simple safety precaution, but quality reflectors can make all the difference when you're riding your bike in low-light conditions and have to share the road with larger vehicles that might not see you in the dark. These Kenway Red Oval Stick-On Reflectors are a great choice for this purpose, considering that they can reflect light as far as 100 feet away.
They have an adhesive back that bonds to your bike's surface, so you don't have to worry about them falling off after a few rides. Installing these reflectors is fairly easy as well — all you need to do is clean the surface of your bicycle and stick them on. That said, make sure you're sticking the reflectors to a flat surface for better adhesiveness. The product is available on Harbor Freight's website for $1.99, where it received a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Overall, 97% of customers who purchased these reflectors recommended them to other buyers, and several reviews mention that they're easy to use and reflect light well.
Haul-Master Two Bike Hitch Mount Bike Rack
If you like bicycling in local parks or trails, you'll need to find a way to transport your bike safely to your destination. An easy way to do this is by purchasing a bike rack that you can mount to the back of your vehicle. If you're looking for a product that can do this and keep your bike secure for the length of your drive, this Haul-Master Two Bike Hitch Mount Bike Rack from Harbor Freight makes a solid choice.
A highlight of this bike rack is that it can hold up to two bikes securely, and it's compatible with a range of hitches (Class I, II, III, and IV), making it versatile enough to be used with different vehicles. The bike rack also has reflective end caps so drivers nearby know you're hauling something extra in the rear end and four hook-and-loop straps that help keep your bike in place while you drive. The bike holders themselves have a non-marring thermoplastic finish to prevent any surface-level scratches while the bike is being held in place.
The product is available on Harbor Freight's platform for $44.99 and is well-rated by customers. It has an average user score of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 1,000 ratings, with 94% of customers recommending it. Reviewers have noted that the product offers great value for what it's worth and that they've not experienced issues hauling two bikes at a time.
Bicycle Lift
If you have a large garage, you can keep your bicycle comfortably parked when it's not in use. However, if your garage has limited space, you'll need to get creative about storing your bike in a way that doesn't take up much real estate. One of the best ways to create more space in your garage is by using a bicycle lift, like this one available on Harbor Freight.
Harbor Freight's Bicycle Lift features a pulley-locking mechanism that can lift your bicycle off the ground, leaving the floor space in your garage empty. The product comes with all the mounting hardware you'll need to set it up and 46 feet of nylon rope to secure your bicycle. This product has an average user score of 4.5 out of 5 stars and a 96% recommendation rate. It costs $7.99, which multiple reviewers noted was a great price for the product. One thing to note before you purchase this item is that it can support a working load of 44 pounds, so if you have a heavier bike, you may need to consider other storage solutions.
High Flow Hand Air Pump
A manual air pump is a nifty tool to keep around as a bicyclist, considering how you can use it anywhere and any time to inflate your bike's tires. If you're yet to buy one, consider purchasing the High Flow Hand Air Pump, which is available on Harbor Freight for $14.99. The maximum pressure capacity of this pump is 120 PSI, and it has a two-way pump action, which means air is pumped into the tires on both the up and down strokes. This cuts down on the time taken to inflate the tires significantly.
The product includes a quick-lock valve adapter and four nozzle adapters to avoid compatibility issues and is designed with a footplate to maintain stability while you use the pump. It's been well-received by customers, considering it has an average user score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Additionally, 91% of customers recommend this product, which indicates it's a pretty solid choice. Reviewers have also noted that it is easy to use, making it a handy tool to have in your garage and while you're riding your bike.
Braun 500 Lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light
Regardless of how well you maintain your bike, there might be times when you have to stop on your way to fix something or make certain adjustments. If you're in a poorly lit area, however, it can be hard to see what you're doing. This is where the Braun 500 Lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light can come in handy. It produces sufficient light for you to see clearly, and Braun claims it can illuminate areas that are up to 95 feet away.
The LED head even swivels vertically and horizontally, allowing you to find the perfect angle to position the beam. There's also a flashlight option if you need to focus the light beam on something specific. The best feature of this work light is that it is foldable, which makes it easy to carry with your usual riding gear. The product is priced at $29.99 on Harbor Freight and has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Based on nearly 2,000 reviews, 95% of customers would recommend the product.
Keep in mind, though, that many bikes these days have aluminum and carbon fiber frames. If that's true for your bike, you may find a clamp-based light like the Braun 800 Lumen LED Clamp Light, which clamps onto the bike frame, more useful.
Why these products made it to this list
Each of these products was chosen because they make useful accessories for bicyclists. They all have a user score of at least 4 based on hundreds of ratings. Numerous 5-star reviews also highlight their dependability and quality. Additionally, each of these products costs less than $50, which means they won't break the bank. They all have the potential, however, to greatly enhance your riding experience.