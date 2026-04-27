10 Harbor Freight Tools Under $100 That Can Help Solve Everyday Problems

Some tools are like one-hit wonders. You only know them for one job extremely well, and they aren't good for much else. And then there are the tools you find yourself using all the time. These are the ones that solve common problems, no matter where you live or what your daily routine looks like. Typical tools like screwdrivers, hammers, and measuring tapes tend to fall under the latter category. But beyond the basics, there is a wealth of other tools worth adding to your lineup.

Tools are meant to help you work better and do things more easily. That's what this round-up of Harbor Freight finds is for. Harbor Freight is known for offering tools at value pricing, but don't mistake a lower price for lower quality. The following 10 tools can get the job done well and turn those pesky everyday annoyances into solved problems. Here's a look at 10 helpful tools you can get for under $100 that make your life easier in ways you might not have thought of.