10 Harbor Freight Tools Under $100 That Can Help Solve Everyday Problems
Some tools are like one-hit wonders. You only know them for one job extremely well, and they aren't good for much else. And then there are the tools you find yourself using all the time. These are the ones that solve common problems, no matter where you live or what your daily routine looks like. Typical tools like screwdrivers, hammers, and measuring tapes tend to fall under the latter category. But beyond the basics, there is a wealth of other tools worth adding to your lineup.
Tools are meant to help you work better and do things more easily. That's what this round-up of Harbor Freight finds is for. Harbor Freight is known for offering tools at value pricing, but don't mistake a lower price for lower quality. The following 10 tools can get the job done well and turn those pesky everyday annoyances into solved problems. Here's a look at 10 helpful tools you can get for under $100 that make your life easier in ways you might not have thought of.
Bauer Random Orbit Polisher
Many people assume that random orbit polishers are only good for detailing cars, but that mindset leaves a lot of value on the table. The long throw motion makes them faster and more consistent, which works well for larger surfaces without leaving swirl marks. Once you start thinking beyond cars, it's easier to see how this versatile tool can make everyday life easier.
For starters, you can use it to restore dull or scratched furniture. Old coffee tables or dining tables lose their finish and shine over time. With a soft polishing pad and the right compound, you can buff away scratches and peeling finishes without worrying about uneven sanding or gouge marks. The same holds true for old countertops that need a quick buff and polish, as well as things like doors, shower tiles, and glass. This tool can tackle everything from scratches to fingerprints on a wide variety of materials, including wood, tile, glass, concrete, vinyl, and metal. The key is having the right cleaning pad and solution for the job.
Bauer 40-Piece Rotary Toolkit
A multi-piece rotary tool kit is one of the must-have items for DIYers. It's one of those things you buy because you know you'll need it one day, even if you don't have a plan for it right now. It's a problem solver in more ways than one, with the ability to grind, sand, polish, cut, shape, engrave, or clean, even in tight spaces. Its compact size only makes it more versatile and useful.
For example, if your bathroom tile grout is looking less than perfect these days, you can use a rotary tool like this one from Bauer to grind away damaged sections of grout without having to bust up the tile. This lets you prep these areas for repair and focus only on what needs upgrading, rather than having to start fresh. Rotary bits can sharpen kitchen knives and scissors and remove rust, saving you money compared to replacing them. You can also cut through materials in places that are too small for a regular grinder or saw. Use sanding bits to smooth rough edges or corners, or engraving bits to personalize crafts or other items. The more you use it, the more reasons you'll find to use it. It's also under $50.
Warrior Dual Temperature Heat Gun
A heat gun might not be in your top 10 most widely used tools, but it's one that can solve more everyday problems than you might realize. A lot of issues come down to controlled heat. A heat gun lets you concentrate heat right where you need it, giving you enough precision to fix things without damaging them.
For example, you can use a heat gun to remove stubborn stickers, labels, and residue from glass or your car's bumpers. A quick pass with the heat gun softens the adhesive so you can remove it. The same is true with caulk, paint, and even wallpaper. If you're a fan of shrink wrapping items for storage, a heat gun makes this process fast and easy. And if you've ever dealt with bent or warped plastic, a heat gun is a surprising solution. Use the heat to soften the plastic and gently bring it back to its original shape. You might also use it to loosen bolts or jar lids, speed up drying time for paint, thaw frozen pipes or hoses, or remove thin plastic packaging. Your new heat gun might just become the unsung hero of your toolbox.
Bauer Wet/Dry Vacuum
Shop in Harbor Freight for any length of time and you'll notice Bauer is a brand you see over and over. It's one of several Harbor Freight brands that compete against other well-known names you'd find elsewhere. A wet/dry shop vacuum like this one from Bauer is one of the most practical, no-nonsense tools you can own. It does exactly what the name implies: cleaning up messes in both liquid and solid form. Put another way, it cleans messes that a regular vacuum can't touch. From dust and debris to water and sludge, wet and dry vacuums are made for dirty jobs.
Let's start with wet messes. Anytime you spill a drink, the kitchen sink starts leaking again, or the bathtub clogs up, you can break out the Bauer wet and dry vacuum to remove the mess. It saves you from having to use up all of your clean towels, not to mention the extra laundry that comes with using those towels. Water can ruin floors fast, but shop vacs like this one can be faster. The Bauer wet and dry vacuum also works well for dry debris, like sawdust, pet hair, or leftover debris from your latest garage project. You wouldn't want your regular household vacuum sucking up nails and splintered wood, but shop vacs don't discriminate. If it fits through the hose, it's gone in a flash. As an added bonus, shop vacs like the Bauer also include a blower feature. Just change the location of the hose and your vacuum can double as a blaster.
Pittsburgh Telescoping Mirror
Something as simple as a telescoping mirror is likely to be overlooked as an essential household tool. It's not big, or flashy, or expensive. You might not even consider it a tool, especially since it doesn't exactly "fix" things. But when you need to inspect something that's out of your normal reach, you'll be glad to have one on hand.
Telescoping mirrors let you see things you might not be able to see otherwise. Think behind pipes, underneath cars, or inside machines, for example. The telescoping design lets it fold up into a compact piece that doesn't take up much space in your toolkit. You can extend it to the length you need, up to 19.5 inches. The head pivots and flexes so you can position it right where you need it. Using the mirror, you can check for leaks or loose connections without having to be a contortionist. A lot of DIY frustration comes from guessing. With this handy (and cheap) mirror, your guesses can gain some grounding. It's one of many deserving Harbor Freight finds under $5 that are worth a second look.
Pittsburgh 146-Piece Toolkit
You already know you'll need the basics (a hammer, various screwdrivers, pliers, etc.) at some point. Having these essentials matters, but it's even better when you can contain them all in one place. That way, you know exactly where they are — and you'll also be able to spot what's missing at a glance. With good tool storage like this, you'll organize your garage in no time.
This 146-piece toolkit from Pittsburgh is a pretty solid option to start with. It covers all of your basics in just about every size you'll ever need. Plus, it comes with a few oddball yet helpful items like spring clamps and cutters to solve problems you didn't anticipate. Everyone needs some form of a basic toolkit so you'll have the right tool the moment something breaks. Use the contents to assemble and tighten furniture, fix loose handles and hinges, make adjustments to your bicycle or outdoor equipment, hang photos and shelves, or whatever other little everyday need arises. The 146-piece toolkit is far from your only option at Harbor Freight, but it's a good place to start exploring and comparing.
McGraw Light Duty Hot Dog Air Compressor
From pumping up basketballs and bicycle tires to inflating camping mattresses and pool toys, a light duty air compressor like this one from McGraw means you'll never have to waste your breath again. Small units like this one are portable and low-noise, and they can quickly and easily add air to a wide range of items.
In the winter, when your car's tires get low on air pressure, you can fix the problem yourself instead of having to drive to the nearest gas station (and remember to bring your quarters). If you're camping or traveling, the compressor is small and light enough to travel with you. And it does so much more than blow things up: multiple connections let you clean, nail, staple, and blow away debris, giving you more ways to get your money's worth. This brand has also added some thoughtful features, like an onboard cord wrap and a folding carrying handle. Harbor Freight also carries other sizes of air compressors by McGraw and other brands.
Bauer Cordless Pruning Saw
If you already have some of Bauer's power tools that share the same interchangeable batteries, the cordless pruning saw might be worth adding to your collection. It's smaller and more manageable than a chainsaw and can give you precision cuts on branches up to 4.75 inches in diameter.
This light-duty saw is a handy helper when loppers aren't enough but a huge chainsaw is overkill. It helps you keep your yard tidy without much effort, cutting limbs and branches and shaping bushes. Customers say they like the smaller size and lightweight design of this pruning saw, along with the ease of use, long lifespan, and power for its size. It's a clear step up compared to manual trimming and pruning, so you can finish your work in a fraction of the time. The Bauer cordless pruning saw has earned an average of 4.7 stars out of five across more than 350 customer reviews. For $64.99, this one is a pleasant surprise.
Portland 3-in-1 Electric Blower, Vacuum, Mulcher
The only thing better than a leaf blower is one that can also vacuum and mulch for you. Harbor Freight's Portland 3-in-1 checks every box, giving you more than just a yard tool. This corded leaf blower runs on electricity, not batteries, so there's no chance of not being able to finish the job you started, as long as you have enough extension cord length. Its lightweight 10-pound design makes it easy to maneuver as you work and potentially allows you to work a little longer. Two speeds give you more control over your yard cleanup: Go all in with the top speed for large leaf piles, or dial it down when working around flower beds or carefully landscaped areas.
When you're ready, you can switch from blower to vacuum with a flip of a switch. The kit comes with multiple tubes designed for suction, blowing, and mulching, along with a collection bag so you can spread your mulch when you're done cleaning up your yard. The Portland 3-in-1 electric blower, vacuum, and mulcher is available at Harbor Freight for $49.99.
Portland Electric Pressure Washer
Many pressure washers that are worth buying cost upward of $100. But Harbor Freight has one for just under $90, and it's under the Portland brand name. It's earned 4.3 stars across more than 15,000 reviews, with customers consistently praising its value for the money, size, and ease of use. It's considered a light-duty pressure washer, but 1750 PSI is enough to clean off walls, driveways, walkways, and yard equipment.
The pressure hose spans 20 feet, and the power cord reaches 35 feet to help you access more places around your home. And when you do need to move the machine, you can roll it to wherever you're going next. The setup comes with the main pressure washer, spray gun, a detergent bottle, extension nozzle, and a high-pressure hose. Customers say the whole setup is lightweight and easy to move around.
How we chose these 10 Harbor Freight products
Harbor Freight stocks thousands of products on its website, and we had to narrow this list to just 10 of them. To do this, we started with the obvious: Products had to be sold by Harbor Freight and cost under $100. We also steered clear of tools that might be too niche or uncommon. We wanted to find products that would be considered useful to the average homeowner or DIYer — tools that can solve common problems, like fixing something that's become loose or cleaning up everyday messes.
We also wanted products that customers recommended. This meant looking at star ratings and reviews (lots of reviews) to ensure the product appears to have sold well and gotten great feedback from customers. We only considered products that had at least 100 reviews and a star rating of 4 or above. While opinions about products and their quality and usefulness are always subjective, the products above share a general consensus.