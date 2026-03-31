Harbor Freight's New 3-Inch Polisher Could Be The Budget Auto Detailing Upgrade You Need

At the time of writing, there aren't many reviews for this polisher on the Harbor Freight website. However, the present few are quite positive. Points of praise include the distribution of vibration to mitigate shaking, the overall design of the tool, and the ease of use. The only negative at this point came from user Pro Tool Reviewer, who expressed disappointment in the fact that it's not a brushless tool. Still, it must not have been too big of a letdown for them, as they still appreciated its size and gave it four stars out of five for what it is.

Elsewhere online, other Harbor Freight customers tossed out their two cents on this Hercules tool. For example, YouTube channel FAB Automotive Detailing & Tool Reviews tested it out and was quite impressed with its performance and functionality. However, they did note that the tool tends to get hot with use, so it can get a little risky pushing it beyond its usage limits. As for IMJOSHV – Car Detailing and Reconditioning Tips, they felt that other polisher brands may be a better buy in terms of tool shape and handling. At the same time, they commended the Hercules model for its power and performance, especially at a comparatively lower price point than the competition.

There are a few essential tools to keep in the garage for car detailing, and a good polisher undoubtedly belongs among them. With that said, whether this new $120 Hercules detailing polisher is the right one for you is entirely dependent upon your wants, needs, budget, and how you feel about the reviews that have come out covering it so far.