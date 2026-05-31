6 Of The Coolest Jet Maneuvers You'll Ever See

Aerial maneuvers aren't a recent phenomenon and certainly not confined solely to jets. The incredible history of the Bleriot XI (an early propellor-driven plane) includes stories of looping stunts as early as 1914. However, with the advent of jet propulsion systems, capabilities increased in terms of power and speed.

Following World War II, The Blue Angels and The Thunderbirds were formed to inspire U.S. military personnel and create excitement among the public. Both of these elite military teams have been astonishing air show patrons for decades, pulling off highly precise multi-jet formations and aerial stunts.

Of course, the latest crop of fifth-generation fighter jets can pull off some tricks that seem to defy gravity. With thrust vectoring technology, these aircraft can alter their trajectory without relying solely on airflow . F-22 Raptor's have rectangular exhaust nozzles, which help facilitate thrust vectoring among other important uses.

Of course, this won't be an exhaustive list of all the amazing aerial stunts you might see at an air show. However, these maneuvers demonstrate both pilot skill and the agility of modern jet fighters.