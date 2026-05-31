6 Of The Coolest Jet Maneuvers You'll Ever See
Aerial maneuvers aren't a recent phenomenon and certainly not confined solely to jets. The incredible history of the Bleriot XI (an early propellor-driven plane) includes stories of looping stunts as early as 1914. However, with the advent of jet propulsion systems, capabilities increased in terms of power and speed.
Following World War II, The Blue Angels and The Thunderbirds were formed to inspire U.S. military personnel and create excitement among the public. Both of these elite military teams have been astonishing air show patrons for decades, pulling off highly precise multi-jet formations and aerial stunts.
Of course, the latest crop of fifth-generation fighter jets can pull off some tricks that seem to defy gravity. With thrust vectoring technology, these aircraft can alter their trajectory without relying solely on airflow . F-22 Raptor's have rectangular exhaust nozzles, which help facilitate thrust vectoring among other important uses.
Of course, this won't be an exhaustive list of all the amazing aerial stunts you might see at an air show. However, these maneuvers demonstrate both pilot skill and the agility of modern jet fighters.
Blue Angels – Diamond 360 and Double Farvel
With incredible feats of aerial skill showcased to around 11 million people yearly the expert pilots of the Blue Angels continue to wow onlookers today in the impressive Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. Even the more basic stunts which include barrel-rolls, dives, and steep climbs can have the pilots combating over seven Gs of force.
A large part of the spectacle seen in a Blue Angels demonstration is just how close each of the jets fly in formation together. One of their signature stunts is when the blue and yellow Super Hornets form a diamond shape and fly around the crowd, called the Diamond 360. These aircraft are less than two feet apart during this maneuver, showcasing almost inhuman levels of precision.
However, while the Diamond 360 is impressive, arguably one of the Blue Angels most challenging stunts is the Double Farvel. Within the diamond formation, the jets spread out just a bit, allowing two of the Super Hornets to simultaneously flip upside-down. Then, with the two pilots still inverted, the Blue Angels move back to a tightened diamond formation.
If you thought precise coordination to get into a diamond formation was challenging enough already, imagine doing it upside down. It's also important to remember the jets are traveling at 385 knots (443 mph) during this stunt, where a miscalculation could be catastrophic.
F-22 Raptor - Tail Slide
To be clear, the F-22 isn't the only aircraft capable of pulling off a Tail Slide. In fact, this stunt can even be accomplished in a prop plane. However, one of the most capable jets with regard to completing a dramatic Tail Slide is the thrust vectoring F-22 Raptor. Although, aerial tricks like the Tail Slide are only scratching the surface of what this aircraft can do. Which is why this fighter jet is so advanced that exporting it from the U.S. is banned.
The Tail Slide begins from a level flight path, then the jet begins what looks to be a loop. However, once the aircraft reaches a position where its pointed straight up, it abandons the loop and gains altitude. Here is where things really get interesting and the thrust vectoring technology steps in to create the visual spectacle. The jet stops gaining vertical altitude and instead appears to hover in mid-air.
In what seems like an unnaturally long time suspended straight up, the jet then finally acknowledges gravity and begins dropping tail first. After a moment the pilot dips the nose of the Raptor down, ending the trick in a dive toward the ground.
The Thunderbirds – Calypso and Reflection Pass
While the U.S. Navy proudly showcases the Blue Angles, the U.S. Air Force has an equally exceptional and specialized team of pilots called The Thunderbirds. While the Blue Angels utilize the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, The Thunderbirds show off the capabilities of the imposing F-16 Fighting Falcon. There are several significant differences between the F-16 and F-18 fighter jets, but both are equally impressive.
Two impressive displays that the Thunderbirds have to show are the Calypso and Reflection Pass. Both of these maneuvers involve the pilots flying just three feet apart. Calypso involves a pair of F-16's flying together, with one jet slightly higher than the other. The jet on top rolls and becomes inverted, with the vertical tail fins appearing to nearly touch as they pass over the crowd.
Reflection Pass is a move that again involves a pair of jets. Instead of the aircraft on top flipping over, the lower pilot goes inverted, essentially putting the belly of the jets near to each other. This gives onlooker's the impression that instead of two F-16's, the jet underneath is simply a reflection of the one flying upright.
The Falling Leaf
Many aerial acrobatics look very precise, while others, like the Falling Leaf, can look downright bizarre. While propellor-driven aircraft can accomplish this move, fifth-generation fighter jets can also pull it off with the use of thrust vectoring.
Traditionally, the Falling Leaf is something to train pilots in the event of an engine stall. It causes the aircraft to meander back-and-forth and spin while losing altitude, similar to leaf as it drops from a tree. However, it's quite a sight when performed by today's most advanced military aircraft.
In truth, fighter jets are inherently unstable on purpose, a quality that makes them more adept in combat scenarios. The F-22 Raptor for example, is aerodynamically unstable with regard to pitch, and includes leading edge extensions which help improve lift even at incredibly slow speeds. The Falling Leaf maneuver when performed by the most agile of modern jets, like the F-22, shows the juxtaposition of its unstable design and at the same time its composed control.