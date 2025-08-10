Why Fighter Jets Are Inherently Unstable (And What Makes Them Safe To Fly)

Naturally, there will be some skills that commercial and fighter pilots share. Both maneuver fixed-wing aircraft, but commercial and fighter planes are very different vehicles designed for very different purposes. For a workhorse commercial jet, it's imperative that journeys are as efficient, reliable, and predictable as possible. Stability in the air is critical for this.

For the most sophisticated fighter jets, the opposite is true. They're designed to be lightweight and agile to make them easier to maneuver. The acrobatic stunts at air shows, after all, are the kinds of things that can potentially save a pilot's life in a combat situation. In order to make these planes capable of such moves, they're designed to be unstable. This lends considerable advantages to fighter jets because it offers an enormous degree of responsiveness.

Because some fighter jets are designed to have negative stability (which means that the aircraft goes in the direction of a disturbance to its flight, rather than stabilizing), it is far more difficult for opposing pilots to predict and anticipate its movements. By the same token, though, that means it could be very difficult for its own pilots to maintain control as it deviates. The thing that makes this approach practical, and which makes fighters safe to fly, is that the system is able to compensate for this unpredictability. A fly-by-wire system and flight computers combine to quickly translate the pilot's commands into electronic signals, while also monitoring the aircraft's progress and adjusting where necessary.