The Incredible History Of The Bleriot XI: The World's Oldest Plane Still Flying

It's been over 120 years since the first powered flight piloted by humans left the ground. Wilbur and Orville Wright took to the skies on December 17, 1903, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Their plane flew for thirty-seven meters and stayed airborne for 12 seconds. Those numbers may appear minuscule compared to today's seemingly effortless hours-long flights, but in 1903, that first flight set the path for progress.

The Wright brothers were far from the first to experiment with flying, but they helped set off a chain of events that led to better designs and longer flights. The progression of flying was rapid, and by 1914, when World War I began, airplanes were designed for military use. Not long after the idea of making a larger-scale profit from flying started to sound pretty good to corporations, the first passenger service flight took off in 1914. This flight was a quick 20-minute trip across Tampa Bay, Florida, between St. Petersburg and Tampa, but those who were a part of it made history.

In modern times, planes look and operate quite a bit differently than they did in the 1900s. Some of the only places one could even lay eyes on one of these pieces of history are aviation museums. Yet, one of the most iconic airplanes in history is still flying: the Bleriot XI.