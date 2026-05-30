5 Milwaukee Tool Combos That Come With Forge Batteries

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Milwaukee Tool has long been celebrated by worksite professionals and staunch DIYers for producing some of the most powerful and durable devices available on the consumer market. So much so that the brand is regularly singled out as one of the best in the entire power tool arena.

Indeed, if power and battery life are features you value highly in cordless tools, Milwaukee is a brand that should be on your radar, as its M18 lineup of powered tools and devices has earned a reputation for delivering serious on-the-job punch. Just like many other cordless tool lines with shareable power sources, Milwaukee's M18 shingle has several models of rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery packs to choose from.

If you're looking to make the most of those M18 tools, the battery packs bearing the Forge label would seem to be the best way to do so, with Milwaukee claiming that those batteries are designed to deliver not just maximum power to your tool, but also provide longer running times and faster charging times than other M18 power packs. Unfortunately, Forge batteries are priced on par with those desirable capabilities. Still, shoppers looking to buy a new device with a Forge battery should know that Milwaukee offers combo packages that include both the tool and the battery at a more palatable price point. Here are a few you should be aware of.