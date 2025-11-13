Everything To Consider Before Buying Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 21 Electric Lawn Mower

For people who are already living their dreams with their dream house in the suburbs, it doesn't take long for the rose-colored glasses to come off, and you realize the work it takes to maintain it. While there are endless lawn tools you might think you need, the lawn mower is one of the most crucial, especially if you want a perfectly manicured lawn. For that, you may want to consider Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 21 Electric Lawn Mower. Part of Milwaukee's M18 tool system, one of its advantages is that its batteries work with a slew of the power tool brand's portfolio of over 250 compatible tools.

Depending on whether or not you already own M18 batteries, you can purchase the lawn mower on its own or as a kit. Out of the box, the unit-only option also includes a grass bag, mulch plug, and rear-side discharge chute. Typically, you can snag it for $799 from online retailers like Ace Hardware, Acme Tool, and Northern Tool. On the other hand, Milwaukee includes the M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Rapid Charger and two M18 RedLithium High Output HD 12.0 Battery Packs with the kit. If you decide to get the kit from Grainger, you can expect to shell out $1,540.23. It is a little cheaper at Ace Hardware, where it's listed for sale at $1,199.