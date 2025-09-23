5 Of The Worst Electric Lawn Mowers On Amazon (According To User Reviews)
You want to do a bit of research before you purchase an expensive new tool, and a lawn mower can be a hefty investment. These are costly items, and you might be wondering if you should grab a gas or battery-powered one, or if one of those two types of mowers is cheaper. Neither option is cheap, per se, and it all comes down to how reliable your purchase will be in the long run.
There are pros and cons to both options, but as far as electric mowers go, there are many well-known brands that do not meet the standards of their customers. Of course, we didn't just point out the worst options on the market and called it a day: We also have a list of the best electric lawn mowers from every major brand, each of which would be a good investment. This is a list of the ones with the lowest customer ratings on Amazon, which you probably want to avoid due to poor battery, faulty equipment, and insufficient durability.
Litheli Cordless Lawn Mower
The Litheli Cordless Lawn Mower is an unreliable tool that has multiple users frustrated with their experience. This is a 20V electric lawn mower, supposedly designed to provide you with five distinct height levels, to provide customization in how you want to trim up your yard. However, many users believe this product was not worth their money. There are 2,118 reviews on Amazon for this product, and an above-average amount of them are negative. In fact, 16% of them are one-star reviews.
Those with poor experience with the Litheli Cordless Lawn Mower detail that the product does not work well, and they had it frequently turning off in the middle of mowing. Others have it die on them completely, only for the replacement to also die a few months later. Given these experiences, it's safe to say that this electric lawn mower has significant reliability issues. According to some, those are caused by the batteries, as many report that the charge on the battery doesn't last long, especially in hot weather. Those who have tried to fuss with it say they have to charge it frequently.
Given these reviews, which boil down to mostly dissatisfied customers who agree they didn't get a good product for their money, we recommend you avoid this Litheli lawn mower.
Black & Decker String Trimmer and Lawn Mower
Another electric lawn mower that multiple customers have shared their dissatisfaction with is the Black & Decker Combination Lawn Mower. It's a three-in-one device that you can use as a lawn mower, string trimmer, and as a bush edger. There are 11,430 reviews available for this product on Amazon, with an overall average rating of 3.9.
These negative ratings come from customer frustrations over this model's battery life, even for those who have smaller lawns. It's an electric mower that comes with two batteries, but some customers can go through both before completing their task. In addition, the housing unit for this product doesn't hold up, and many acknowledge that it doesn't feel sturdy when they're using it, and the power head keeps falling off. The lack of sturdy housing on the mower is likely because it has to be easy enough to carry with both hands to fulfill its other functions.
There are several reports that customers like it for a hedge trimmer or for cleaning up branches. However, as an electric lawn mower, this product falls below expectations.
LawnMaster ME1218 Electric Lawn Mower
The LawnMaster ME1218X Electric Lawn Mower is another tool that doesn't meet the expectations of those who bought it. It comes with a wired, 12-amp motor, capable of rotating the blades up to 3,600 rpm. However, the motor's strength isn't enough to save it from gaining some harsh words from customers, and it's part of why it has an average of 3.8 stars on Amazon from 1,484 reviews.
The negative experiences shared by customers focus on how poorly built the LawnMaster is. As a customer shared, the blades are attached to the motor's shaft. If it hits anything, there's a good chance that the blade will come off, making the machine useless. Other reviews have customers detailing reports of this electric mower working for a short period before shutting off, and they've had to deal with this problem constantly. However, some attribute this to the lawn mower performing inadequately on wet grass, which is nothing new: Electric lawn mowers don't do well after it's rained.
Others share that they used it fine for a short time before setting it down for a year, and then when they used it again, it was utterly useless. Those were the lucky ones, as others had it not working immediately out of the box.
Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Mower
Another unfortunate example of a poorly performing electric lawn mower is the Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Mower. Even with a 28-volt battery, many reviews highlight the lawn mower's low quality, with many referencing its unreliable battery. This product has 5,119 reviews on Amazon, and an average rating of 3.8 stars.
The battery is a huge negative for many customers who submitted reviews, as many share that it doesn't last long on a charge, and that the battery indicator showing how much power is left is frequently incorrect. When the unit does charge, it takes hours to do so. For some, the mower eventually died whenever they tried charging it months after not using it.
Others note that when it does work, they struggle with using it on thick grass, as the blades fail to cut at a satisfactory rate. When this happens, the product stalls completely and tosses the clippings back out. If a customer did get grass clippings into the bag, they couldn't carry too many, and they had to toss them out quite often, which meant they weren't mowing their lawn and were wasting precious battery time.
American Lawn Mower Company Electric Push Lawn Mower
A disappointing electric lawn mower that multiple customers did not enjoy was the American Lawn Mower Company's Electric Push Lawn Mower. Several reviews highlight their disapproval of the lawn mower's size and the model's overall durability. There are 3,734 reviews on Amazon, with a 3.9 average rating from those who have purchased it.
Customers who purchased this item were not happy with its overall size. The bag provided in the lawn mower is unable to hold enough grass clippings to make the rounds through their yard, wasting time. Reviews compared it to a toy rather than a serious tool. Others shared that when they were attempting to use it, the power unit frequently shut off by itself, making it a frustrating experience. Some said it would turn off very 30 seconds, or that it ended up dead after using it for just a year. For these reasons, users advise others to veer away from this device.
Methodology
When selecting the electric lawn mowers to include on this list, we not only chose the ones with the lowest ratings, but we also wanted to make sure they met a certain review threshold. None of the electric lawn mowers on this list have fewer than 1,000 reviews submitted, and their average rating had to be below four stars. Although other electric lawn mowers on Amazon have a lower rating, they do not have the same volume of submitted reviews as those featured in this article.
As we reviewed customer feedback, we took into account whether the durability of these lawn mowers was suitable and their overall power. Additionally, we also took into account how long the battery tended to last, if it had a suitable shelf life, and if it didn't have major issues that could keep it from completing its job, such as repeatedly shutting off on its own. For multi tools like the Black and Decker 3-in-1 Mower, we only considered how good the tool was as a land mower.