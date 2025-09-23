5 Of The Worst Electric Lawn Mowers On Amazon (According To User Reviews)

The Litheli Cordless Lawn Mower is an unreliable tool that has multiple users frustrated with their experience. This is a 20V electric lawn mower, supposedly designed to provide you with five distinct height levels, to provide customization in how you want to trim up your yard. However, many users believe this product was not worth their money. There are 2,118 reviews on Amazon for this product, and an above-average amount of them are negative. In fact, 16% of them are one-star reviews.

Those with poor experience with the Litheli Cordless Lawn Mower detail that the product does not work well, and they had it frequently turning off in the middle of mowing. Others have it die on them completely, only for the replacement to also die a few months later. Given these experiences, it's safe to say that this electric lawn mower has significant reliability issues. According to some, those are caused by the batteries, as many report that the charge on the battery doesn't last long, especially in hot weather. Those who have tried to fuss with it say they have to charge it frequently.

Given these reviews, which boil down to mostly dissatisfied customers who agree they didn't get a good product for their money, we recommend you avoid this Litheli lawn mower.