5 Of The Highest-Rated Lawn Mowers You Can Buy From Amazon
Lawn mowers are a fantastic tool for keeping your yard healthy; almost every homeowner with grass should have one. There are hundreds of models available on Amazon, and trying to find the best one for you can be tricky; there are also ones you're better off avoiding from this website. You want to find one that is effective at cutting the lawn, durable enough to be used multiple times, and easy to control while you operate it. If you're looking for the best lawn mower, we've picked the ones with the highest ratings, according to users.
The products on this list have the highest ratings for lawn mowers on Amazon. Not only do they have high ratings, but they also have an extensive number of reviews from customers. There are lawn mowers not included on this list with higher customer ratings, but they don't have the same quantity of reviews. We'll detail the exact methodology of this list at the end, having relied on user reviews for these choices.
Greenworks 40-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower
The Greenworks 40-Volt 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower is a product that many customers recommend. This is a different company from Ryobi, although they share a similar color scheme. It should operate for at least two hours with a full battery charge, which is ideal for small and medium lawns up to half an acre. There are different variations of this model, starting at the 16-inch for $198.83 up to the heavy-duty 25-inch for $699.99. The 16-inch version is ideal if you're a gardener always looking for gardening gadgets on a budget, especially as it's one of the best lawn mowers under $500. All models come with a lawn mower, battery, and a charger. Regardless of the variant you select, customers have submitted 13,324 reviews, giving it a four-star average rating.
The reviews for this lawn model highlight how lightweight and effortless it is to guide across a lawn. Users find that the mower gives them a quality, even cut across their property after they finish. Many customers detail that this model doesn't make too much noise, saying that they can have a conversation while operating it. Although many reviews praise the mower's durability and quality, the battery life has received mixed reception from customers. Some believe it works great for their property, and others think it doesn't work long enough for what they need.
EGO Power+ Electric Lawn Mower
For those with larger properties and needing a heavy-duty lawn mower, the EGO Power+ Electric Lawn Mower is an option many customers recommend. This lawn mower has eight adjustable cutting heights, from one to four inches, and gives you the option to go with mulching, bagging, or a side discharge for your grass clippings. It comes with the lawn mower, two 56-volt batteries, and a rapid charger for $879, with 2,615 reviews, with a 4.6-star average rating. Although highly rated, it is one of the more expensive lawn mowers you can get, and there are some things to consider before buying from EGO.
As a bulkier lawn mower, customer reviews share that it's a fantastic choice if you're looking to cut large properties, especially those with uneven and rough terrain. While in use, many note that the noise levels are on par with a box fan, and it's never too disruptive. Since it comes with a pair of batteries, users rarely feel that they're going to run out of power before they finish their work. Plus, the rapid charger helps in getting the batteries ready for their subsequent use. The EGO Power+ comes with a self-propulsion feature, which customers find extremely helpful in guiding this model forward on their grass. When they finish operating this mower, reviewers also highlight ways to naturally fold this product, making it easier to store, even if you don't have too much dedicated space.
American Lawn Mower Push Reel
If you want to avoid a gas or electric-powered lawn mower entirely, there's the American Lawn Mower Push Reel. It's an old-school push mower where it entirely depends on manual strength to push it across your lawn. There are multiple models, from a 14-inch 4-blade choice for $89.99, to a 20-inch, five-blade with a grass catcher for $159.99. There are 22,666 reviews for these lawn mowers, with a 4.2-star average from customers.
Customers recommend and enjoy this traditional lawn mower because of how effective and high-quality it is at cutting their lawns. It's lightweight to push, easy to store, and they don't have to wait for a battery to charge or purchase gas to power it. Some reviews note you have to approach mowing your lawn slightly differently, such as doing it more frequently, as this model struggles to cut tall grass, and you don't want to use it if your lawn is wet. Users who purchased the grass catcher had mixed reactions to it, where some enjoyed not getting the grass clippings on themselves, while others didn't like the extra weight it added.
Greenworks 24-Volt 13-inch Cordless Lawn Mower
When you have a smaller property, customers believe purchasing the Greenworks 24-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower is a good choice, as it's a lightweight, 18-pound model that you can effortlessly guide across your lawn. The blades have five height positions, allowing you to get your grass to your preferred height. For $219.99, you get the lawn mower, a battery, and the charger. There are 21,049 reviews, and a 4.3-star average rating, reinforcing why Greenworks is one of the best push lawn mower brands on the market.
Customers commend this product for its durability and high-quality work in cutting their grass. The capacity for the grass clippings is at the ideal amount, so you won't have to pause to empty it before you finish. Although it is smaller, some reviews note that you can use it if your lawn has taller grass and weeds. Other reviewers share experiences where they had to take breaks to allow the battery time to recharge. The customers in these reviews revealed they had properties ranging from one-quarter to half an acre of land. Larger landscapes likely require multiple battery charges to finish with this model, but this comes down to your lawn mowing technique.
Worx 40-Volt 17-inch Cordless Lawn Mower
Another customer recommended mower for smaller yards is the Worx 40-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower. Those who have reviewed it enjoy the cut quality of their grass and how easy it is for them to use. It's a 33-and-a-half-pound model that comes with two batteries and a charger, for $329.99. There are 2,764 reviews for this product on Amazon, with a 4.2-star average rating.
The reviews for this model highlight how effective it is at cutting taller grass, as several customers were able to easily cut across their lawns that had grown out of control. This lawn mower can deal with this taller grass because of its weight. The 40-Volt Worx is slightly heavier than other lightweight lawn mowers, but customers appreciate this aspect about it, given how easy it is to push around and maneuver. Other reviews highlight how quiet it is when operating it, comparing it to an idle car. There are mixed reviews regarding the lawn mower's battery life, as some believe it doesn't last long, and steadily gradually loses its charge too quickly. Others believe the batteries work fine, and if they do need a recharge, it doesn't take long.
Methodology
When looking for lawn mowers to feature on this list, we compared the average star ratings for these products on Amazon and the number of reviews available. These products have to have at least 2,000 reviews and a four-star average or higher.
Once we selected the lawn mowers we wanted to feature for this list, we examined the customer reviews and their experiences. We looked for users who shared how efficient the lawn mower was in cutting the grass, if it was a high-quality cut, the durability of the product when in regular use, how loud it was while in use, and the overall battery capacity, as nearly all were electric. Many higher customer reviews discussed how they greatly enjoyed a product more if it was easy to use and lightweight, along with being able to store it. The prices of these products were not a significant factor in whether a product made this list.