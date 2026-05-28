5 Features You Should Never Mess With When Restoring Classic Cars

Restoring a classic car is quite a complex process. You have the interior, exterior, engine, and electrical systems to deal with. That process also involves many decisions, like whether to keep original equipment or upgrade to something a little more modern. Regardless of the choices, it's an expensive and intensive process that will require you to learn basically everything there is to know about how a vehicle is put together and operates, even if you pick one that's friendly for beginners. Sending it to a shop to be restored can be equally risky and expensive.

However, one of the biggest things to consider before a restoration project is to decide what you're going to change. Some folks prefer a lighter touch, opting to restore things to like-factory conditions, while others prefer going a much more modern route, a process known as the restomod, a portmanteau of "restored" and "modified." Ultimately, the decision is up to the car's owner — it is their car after all. Many folks add things like modern wiring or an air conditioner to their cruisers even though it didn't come with one originally. There's nothing wrong with a modern touch.

With that said, if you are thinking of restoring a classic, there are a few things you may want to consider in terms of what to update and what to restore to its like-original state. It's a highly debated topic in classic car circles, but many folks agree that overdoing it can be a bad thing.