5-Year, $24K Mustang Restoration Ends With Owner's Car Returned In Pieces

A vintage Ford Mustang was returned five years late and with its parts stripped in a restoration project gone wrong. Kevin Bickley ended up going to court to get his 1969 Mustang Mach 1 — yes, like the one in John Wick — back from Miller's Performance and Restoration in Tennessee after the $24,000 repair turned into a disaster.

Bickley brought the Mustang to the shop back in October 2020. He wanted new wheels, a new orange-accented interior, a new steering wheel, a new transmission, and to get it painted Grabber Orange. The owner, Corey Miller, told him that it would take about six months — on the faster side of the average time it takes a shop to do a restoration. But over $24,000 and five years later, Bickley was without his prized Mustang.

In December 2025, Bickley went to court to get his car back from Miller. What he saw was quite shocking: "The car is in worse shape than when I gave it to him. He stripped it. He kept the car doors. He kept the hood. He took the rear axle off. He took the front suspension off. I got none of that back," Bickley told WATE 6 On Your Side. Many car enthusiasts believe that the Mustang's parts were sold by the shop.