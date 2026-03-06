$500K Engine Swap Fraud Lands Resto Shop Owner With 60 Years Behind Bars

Engine swaps are some of the costliest and most complicated processes one can do in a classic car build. For the uninitiated, the idea is simple: take a classic car and swap out the old engine, usually for a newer, more reliable (or more powerful) one. Of course, not all engine swaps abide by this rule, but most restomods with swapped engines typically sport LS or modern Hemi V8s, among many other options. The sky's the limit, as long as you have either the skill to perform the work yourself or the budget to hire someone else to do it for you.

The latter — hiring someone else to swap an engine — typically goes smoothly enough. You pay a specialized mechanic to do the work, give them the car and the crate engine, and let them do their job. Unfortunately for some would-be restomod owners, one mechanic allegedly turned this process into the perfect source of free revenue through massive amounts of theft and reselling.

Enter Richard Finley, a Texas mechanic who ran a shop called Classic American Street Rods and was supposedly one such specialist qualified and willing to do engine swaps on classic cars. According to a statement released by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Finley was sentenced to 60 years and ordered to pay nearly half a million dollars in restitution for stealing classic cars and parts worth an estimated $2 million. Let's take a look at this complex, multi-year-long investigation, what happened, and what's being done.