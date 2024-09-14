5 Of The Best Classic Cars To Restore As A Beginner

Restoring a classic car can only be described as an up-and-down affair. It can feel like an endless cycle of issues. When you fix one problem, another comes up. I learned that lesson with my first restoration project, a Saab 900 Turbo, which taught me a couple of things very quickly. Almost immediately I discovered that my patience threshold was a lot lower than I originally thought and that I should've started with an easier car.

After two years of hardship, I sold my half-done project in hopes of purchasing another one that was equally as interesting while easier on a beginner. I settled on an engine-less and body panel-less BMW E30 which ended up being both of those things. Compared to the Saab, the BMW E30 was exceedingly easy to find parts for, mechanically simple, and had a massive number of resources to reference when I did get stuck. The combination of all three of those factors made my E30 restoration much easier to tackle and enabled me to learn about the technical aspects of an automobile without getting too frustrated. The restoration took five years, but it was one of the most rewarding experiences I've undertaken.

While restoring a classic can be a massive challenge, choosing a car that is common enough to easily find parts for, isn't overwhelmed by modern technology, and is well-documented by a large community of dedicated enthusiasts will make the journey much more rewarding for a beginner. Luckily, there are a ton of domestic and foreign options that meet all of those requisites.