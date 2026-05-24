3 Polarizing Motorcycle Features Bikers Seem To Either Love Or Hate

Keyless ignition is a polarizing feature gaining popularity among manufacturers of some electric motorcycles and traditional bikes. This includes models from Indian, Honda, Yamaha, Triumph, and others. If your bike is so equipped, you'll be forced to use it. However, for now, those riders are still among the minority.

Some riders enjoy the convenience of keyless ignition on their bikes. The freedom provided by slipping a key fob into a pocket or clipping it to a belt loop or backpack is an understandable benefit. However, many of the riders weighing in on forum threads about keyless ignition systems found on new motorcycles don't appreciate the risk of the key fob slipping from a pants pocket while on a ride. Those riders would much prefer having a standard key that stays secured in the motorcycle's ignition while riding.

Another potential drawback to the "out of sight, out of mind" operation of a motorcycle key fob, rather than using a physical key which requires your touch before and after each ride, is forgetting it's in a backpack that's not taken along for the ride. A few riders report scenarios where their key fob was close by or carried by a passenger when starting a ride, only to have the bike rendered inoperable once the fob was out of range.

Other than losing the key fob, the worst case scenario is leaving it in a pants or jacket pocket that ends up in the washing machine. Some will point out that the same thing can happen with a traditional key, but keys usually still work after a good washing, and they're far less expensive to replace.