5 SUVs That Have Notoriously Bad Engine Problems
Budget is a driving force behind most vehicle purchases, whether you're buying new or used. But beyond the upfront cost of purchase, some buyers fail to take into account the total cost of ownership. This includes not only loan interest and insurance costs, but also fuel, maintenance, and of course, repairs when it is time to fix your car.
According to Kelley Blue Book's parent company, Cox Automotive, the average consumer spends more than $800 to repair a vehicle. Of course, some repairs cost much less, but some can cost much more. Few things strike more fear into a car owner, for example, than the words "engine repair." These types of repairs can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and having to replace an engine entirely typically runs between $5,000 to $10,000.
Beyond the cost of repair or replacement, your car may be in the shop for days or weeks, leading to inconvenience and perhaps even a costly rental. With all this in mind, shoppers are wise to look at reliability statistics and owner reviews as they prepare to shop. It's fun to pick out the style and color of a vehicle, and most of us have seating or cargo requirements, too. Yet we also have to trust that our new vehicle won't leave us stranded with a huge bill to pay. Here are five SUVs that you may want to avoid the next time you replace your ride.
2012 Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler is a great choice if you're looking for a rugged, four-wheel driving vehicle to take off-roading. Many models also offer a great open-air experience with removable doors and even a fold-down windshield. First introduced in the mid-1980s, the Wrangler traces its roots back to the iconic Willys MB of World War II. Today, a new Wrangler starts at more than $36,000, so many buyers opt for a used model. One year that they may want to avoid, however, is 2012.
In this particular year, the Wrangler came standard with a powerful V6 engine that provides plenty of power and good acceleration. That being said, some buyers have experienced problems with that engine, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received more than 800 complaints about this model. While not all complaints are about the engine, this year is also known for a cylinder head defect. A recall was never issued, but the automaker did distribute service bulletins. It was the first year Jeep put in a 3.6-liter engine, which experienced several known issues in its first few years, including what some dubbed "the Pentastar tick": a loud ticking noise and a rough idle.
If you're interested in purchasing a 2012 model, check to see if the cylinder head has already been replaced, as this in itself could cost you quite a bit. It's also wise to have a trusted mechanic take a close look before you make the big purchase.
2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
The Chevrolet Tahoe is a large, three-row SUV that is popular for its family-oriented design and a solid lineup of powerful engine options. It's a spacious and user-friendly choice for families or those simply looking for a large, comfortable SUV. The 2026 model starts at $60,700, so some buyers may turn to used models for a lower price. They may want to use caution, however, when looking at models between years 2021 and 2024.
In late 2025, the NHTSA was investigating Chevrolet-owner General Motors for engine failure risk in several models. GM recalled thousands of vehicles after its own investigation, all boasting the same 6.2-liter V8 engines, including 2021-2024 Tahoe models. However, the NTSB has received complaints regarding engines outside of that recall, and the recall may have to be expanded.
According to GM, some drivers experienced a loss of power due to manufacturing defects to the connecting rod and crankshaft engine components. The automaker attributed the problems to supplier manufacturing and quality control issues. If you're seeking to purchase a used Tahoe that falls within these model years, you may want to keep an eye on the investigation. If the vehicle fell under the initial recall and was repaired, be aware that the NHTSA is investigating whether those recalls actually fixed the problem.
2015 Honda CR-V
If you're surprised to see a CR-V on this list, you're probably not alone. Honda has a stellar reputation for reliable, solid vehicles, and the CR-V is the automaker's best-selling vehicle. The vehicle was originally launched in 1997, so you probably see countless CR-Vs on your daily commute. If you're thinking about exploring a used model for your young driver or you're just looking for a great deal, some experts, including Motor Biscuit, advise that you avoid the 2015 model year.
The 2015 CR-V is known for engine vibration, especially when the engine is idling. The automaker issued a software update for the transmission, while some owners took it upon themselves to replace the engine mounts in order to help suppress the vibration. The NHTSA has also received more than 660 complaints regarding the front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models of this vehicle. Recent grievances include several vehicles that have unexpectedly stalled at various speeds and at stoplights. Drivers report that there were no warning lights or other dashboard indicators prior to the incidents.
Honda did recall certain 2015 models for a known stalling issue, so make sure that recall was completed before you purchase a 2015 CR-V. That being said, Consumer Reports still maintains that the CR-V is "more reliable" than other models from the same year.
2018 Ford Escape
The popular Ford Escape was recently discontinued after a successful 25-year run. This small SUV appealed to buyers looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient compact SUV, and there's no doubt that despite being phased out, we'll continue to see used models on the road for many years to come. Current buyers can likely get a used 2018 model for under $10,00, so it may be on your radar if the budget is tight. However, the NHTSA has registered more than 1,600 complaints regarding this particular model, and it's notorious for engine coolant leaks.
According to NHTSA data, known problems include a cracked engine block that leaks coolant into the cylinders, leading to engine failure. Of the 10 most recent driver complaints logged by the NHTSA, eight were about engine coolant leaks. Drivers also experienced problems with the engine overheating, rough idles, and sudden loss of compression in the cylinders.
In addition to these known engine problems, drivers have also reported issues with the 2018 Escape's transmission. While these issues don't seem to be as widespread as the coolant leak problem, drivers have reported transmission slip, fault codes, and even losing all gears while driving. If a Ford Escape is your dream car, you may want to check out other model years.
2021-2023 Nissan Rogue
Another stalwart in the compact SUV category, the Nissan Rogue is known for its affordable luxury, reliability, and excellent fuel efficiency. However, certain years have experienced engine problems, especially the 2021-2023 model years. In 2025, Nissan issued a recall affecting more than 440,000 vehicles for defective engine bearings or other supporting engine components. The recall includes 2021-2023 Rogues, and Motor Biscuit reports that some drivers experienced premature engine failure. In 2026, the recall was expanded to include possible increased engine oil temperatures that can lead to engine failure.
Engine failure isn't widespread amongst Rogue drivers, but a class-action lawsuit was filed against Nissan in 2023 that alleged Rogue models from 2021-2023 with direct injection gasoline (DIG) engines also suffered from oil contamination issues that could ultimately lead to engine failure. As of 2026, litigation appears active and the suit has not been settled.
The 2021 and 2022 models both have more than 200 complaints logged by the NHTSA, while the 2023 model has more than 600. Several of the most recent complaints are for engine bearings, engine failure, and coolant issues. If you're interested in purchasing a used Nissan Rogue, or in fact any used vehicle, be sure to check that all open recalls have been addressed. It's also wise to have an independent mechanic thoroughly check over the vehicle before you commit.