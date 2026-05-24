5 SUVs That Have Notoriously Bad Engine Problems

Budget is a driving force behind most vehicle purchases, whether you're buying new or used. But beyond the upfront cost of purchase, some buyers fail to take into account the total cost of ownership. This includes not only loan interest and insurance costs, but also fuel, maintenance, and of course, repairs when it is time to fix your car.

According to Kelley Blue Book's parent company, Cox Automotive, the average consumer spends more than $800 to repair a vehicle. Of course, some repairs cost much less, but some can cost much more. Few things strike more fear into a car owner, for example, than the words "engine repair." These types of repairs can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and having to replace an engine entirely typically runs between $5,000 to $10,000.

Beyond the cost of repair or replacement, your car may be in the shop for days or weeks, leading to inconvenience and perhaps even a costly rental. With all this in mind, shoppers are wise to look at reliability statistics and owner reviews as they prepare to shop. It's fun to pick out the style and color of a vehicle, and most of us have seating or cargo requirements, too. Yet we also have to trust that our new vehicle won't leave us stranded with a huge bill to pay. Here are five SUVs that you may want to avoid the next time you replace your ride.