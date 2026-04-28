5 Jeep Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

Jeep has spent more than eight decades building a reputation few automotive brands can match. From the original Willys MB that helped turn the tide of World War II to modern Wranglers tackling the obstacles on the Rubicon Trail, the seven-slot grille has housed legendary engines like the AMC 4.0-liter inline-six — a cast-iron workhorse so well-crafted that it became the standard against which every Jeep engine that came after it gets measured.

But like every automaker, Jeep is not perfect, and neither are all of its engines. Jeep's ownership has changed hands multiple times, from American Motors Corporation (AMC) to Chrysler, Fiat Chrysler (FCA), and the current Stellantis umbrella, and each era brought some questionable engines. Some were borrowed from other platforms and could not handle the demands Jeep owners place on their vehicles. Others introduced new technology that proved to be too ambitious for their time, and a few arrived with systems that led to federal fines and fire-risk recalls — never a good sign for any engine program.

The five engines we're discussing affected hundreds of thousands of vehicles, with problems like excessive oil consumption, blown head gaskets, stalling, and outright engine failure. Does that mean every example will suffer? Absolutely not, and many of these problems have been addressed through recalls, warranty extensions, service bulletins, or manufacturing changes. But if one of these engines is powering the Jeep you're considering, knowing the history before could save you from learning it in a very expensive way.