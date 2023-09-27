The Common Problems With The Chrysler 2.4 TigerShark Engine

There's an interesting bit of history behind the Chrysler 2.4 Tigershark engine. Chrysler established the Global Engine Manufacturing Alliance (GEMA) with Hyundai and Mitsubishi in 2002, a partnership that resulted in three types of four-cylinder engines. One of these engines was the 2.4-liter mill that produces 172 horsepower in the Dodge Caliber R/T, and a turbocharged 285-horsepower variant in the Caliber SRT-4.

However, Chrysler acquired GEMA in 2009, but Italian auto giant Fiat bought Chrysler in 2013, forming what we know now as Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Chrysler was redesigning the 2.4 engine when Fiat entered the fray, and thus received a MultiAir2 variable valve timing head from Fiat, which is a similar design to Honda's proprietary VTEC technology. However, the rechristened 2.4 TigerShark only has variable valve timing and variable lift on the intake side.

The FCA 2.4 TigerShark is standard in many vehicles, including the Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Renegade, and the discontinued Dodge Dart. It's a reasonably decent engine with higher-than-average reliability and fuel economy scores, but the redesign during the Fiat-Chrysler merger has introduced a few lingering issues.