The Wartime History Behind Jeep's Signature Seven-Slot Grille

The Jeep brand is about as American as buffalo wings and apple pie, and its roots stretch back to World War II when the U.S. Army put out a call to automakers to build a go-anywhere light troop and gear carrier. American Bantam, Ford, and Willys-Overland submitted designs, and the Willys Quad prototype was delivered to the Army on Armistice Day in November of 1940. After some tweaks, the Quad went into military service as the Willys MA and MB.

The Army's field stalwart gave birth to the CJ (Civilian Jeep) series, which found an instant market among farmers and ranchers after the war. When Chrysler bought Jeep along with the rest of American Motors in 1987, it morphed the CJ7 into the Wrangler, which is now in its fourth generation. As for Jeep's now ubiquitous seven-slot grille design, it came about during Jeep's transition from military to civilian use.