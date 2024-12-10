What Years Did Jeeps Have Square Headlights?

There are few vehicles in the greater Jeep lineup that have proven quite as popular with consumers as the very utility vehicle that birthed the brand in the 1940s. Hard as it is to believe, Jeep has now been manufacturing some version of its WWII battlefield-tested 4x4 Willys for close to a century at this point.

Advertisement

Of course, at the end of the war, the Willys was rebranded as the Jeep CJ and made available for purchase by the general public. The aptly named vehicle has indeed had some model of its flagship vehicle in production since that 1945 debut, and will no doubt keep it around as long as the company itself is. Despite the Jeep's enduring appeal, the beloved build has boasted a few design changes over the years that have rubbed owners the wrong way, and few proved more divisive among the Jeepsters of the world than the move to square headlights.

As for the square headlight backlash, it stemmed largely from the fact that Jeeps had fronted rounded headlights since the first of the Willys rolled off the production line in the early 1940s. That being the case, when the squared headlights made their first appearance in the grills of the Jeep YJ in 1987, it came as a legit sort of culture shock to purists. Despite the vocal group of dissenters, Jeep kept the square headlights around for several more years, only reverting back to the rounded lights in the 1996 model year.

Advertisement