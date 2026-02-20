Nissan Just Issued A Huge Recall Impacting 600,000+ SUVs: Check If Yours Is Included

The Nissan Rogue is undergoing a massive recall for two separate issues, both of which affect vehicles equipped with the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that powers the current-generation Rogue. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), potentially more than 600,000 2023-2025 Nissan Rogues are impacted across both recalls. Some are impacted by both recalls, so the total number of vehicles is unclear.

The first recall, affecting 323,917 2023-2025 model year Rogues, relates to the engine control module (ECM) software, essentially the vehicle's "brain." In affected vehicles, high engine oil temperatures under certain operating conditions can affect lubrication. The consequences of that include bearing seizure, which can even lead to engine failure. In rare cases, a bearing failure may cause a breach in the engine block, and that can end in an engine fire.

The second issue, also potentially serious, also covers the ECM. It impacts 318,781 2024-2025 Nissan Rogues. According to the NHTSA, during the engine's start-up procedure, the electronic throttle chamber runs a routine diagnostic test. Due to the ECM software, this can cause an internal gear in the throttle body assembly to weaken and fracture over time, potentially interfering with throttle operation and leading to loss of motive power. In some cases, a fractured gear can also prevent the car from moving forward or backward after a restart.

Regardless of the specific issue, if you drive a 2023-2025 Nissan Rogue, it's worth checking to see if it's impacted. The NHTSA advises that you shouldn't drive the car and you should only park outside until repaired.